Wall St Week Ahead-Earnings season to test surge in regional banks stocks

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A blistering rally in the
shares of regional banks may be tested when a spate of lenders
report results in the coming week.
Regional banks in the S&P 500 have surged 11%
since the beginning of the year, beating out the gains in
larger, more diversified banks by about a
percentage point over the same period. Both regional and
diversified banks are running well ahead of the benchmark S&P
500, buoyed by a rise in Treasury yields to their highest levels
since the pandemic began on expectations that additional fiscal
stimulus will spur economic growth.
Smaller banks often outperform during the early stages of an
economic recovery because their earnings and revenues are more
reliant on the products affected by higher Treasury yields than
their larger competitors, which more often have additional
revenue streams such as trading or capital markets divisions.
Upcoming earnings reports will show if that trend holds this
time around. Much of the pain from COVID-19-fueled lockdowns has
fallen on the smaller businesses and low-to-middle income
consumers that are more likely to be customers of regional
banks, said Ian Lapey, portfolio manager of the Gabelli Global
Financial Services Fund.
"The large banks with the large customers are in better
shape across the board" because of their greater access to
credit markets and investment banking income, he said. This year
"is going to be a challenging year for regional banks. Interest
rates have moved up but they're still very low and unemployment
is still high and won't recover quickly even with the vaccine."
As a result, Lapey is only holding regional banks with
"pristine credit quality" such as Webster Financial Corp
and First Citizens Bancshares Inc, both of which are
up more than 10% since the start of the year.
Regional banks, including Zions Bancorp, First
Midwest Bancorp and United Community Banks Inc
, are expected to report their quarterly results on
Tuesday.
Overall, larger banks will grow earnings by an average of
112% in the coming year while regional banks will grow their
earnings by an average of 33%, said Dick Manuel, an equity
research analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
That trend will continue into the following year as well,
with larger banks posting an average 29% earnings growth between
2021 and 2022 while regional banks post average earnings growth
of 13%, he said.
At the same time, larger banks are trading at 11.5 times
their anticipated 2022 earnings on average, compared with an
average 13.3 times 2022 earnings multiple among the largest
regional banks, Manuel said.
David Ellison, a portfolio manager who runs two financial
funds at Hennessy Funds, sees little value in regional banks at
a time when online lenders such as SoFi, PayPal and
Square are poised to eat into their customer base for
personal and small business loans.
"The reality is that these franchises are losing value at a
faster rate because technology platforms are out there making
loans electronically," he said. "Kids are entering the banking
system today through Robinhood or Venmo or SoFi, they're not
going down to the regional bank in their town."
As a result, he is focusing his exposure on regional banks
that are either poised to takeover their competitors or be
acquired by a rival.
"The opportunity in the space is not an earnings recovery
because they never really went down," he said. "The opportunity
is consolidation."
