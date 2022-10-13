Aluminium rises further on threats of Russian metal bans

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose
strongly for a second straight day on Thursday, after news
reports suggested that the United States could ban imports from
Russia, a major producer.
The U.S. threat comes as the London Metal Exchange (LME)
considers blocking Russian metal from its trading system. Russia
produces around 6% of the world's aluminium.
When the United States sanctioned its major producer, Rusal
, in 2018 and the LME barred its metal,
aluminium prices had jumped 30% in just a few days.
Benchmark aluminium on the LME was up 2.7% at
$2,367.50 a tonne at 1042 GMT, after rising 3.1% on Wednesday
following news of the possible U.S. import ban.
However, prices of the metal used in packaging, construction
and transport remain down around 15% this year.
Tight supply is being offset by weakening demand as strict
coronavirus controls hobble growth in China, and rising interest
rates push Europe and the United States towards recession, said
WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah.
"If Russian aluminium is removed from big consuming markets,
that does tighten the balance," Shah said.
"Fundamentals already point to extremely tight markets,
which would normally be a signal for higher prices, (but) what's
driving metals are demand destruction fears as central banks
tighten the screws."
In the wider market, global equities slipped to a near
two-year low as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that
will inform the pace of U.S. rate rises.
Aluminium inventories in LME-registered warehouses rose to
351,900 tonnes, the highest since July, but have fallen from
almost 2 million tonnes in March last year. <MALSTX-TOTAL>
In a sign that immediately available supply is tightening,
cash aluminium on the LME has flipped from a discount to a
$14.50 premium over the three-month contract.
In other metals, LME copper was up 0.4% at $7,573.50
a tonne, zinc gained 0.8% to $2,930.50, nickel
rose 0.1% to $22,305 and tin was up 1% at $20,015.
Lead bucked the trend, falling 0.3% to $2,024 a
tonne.
