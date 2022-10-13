Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. United Company RUSAL, International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    486   RU000A1025V3

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL

(486)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-13 am EDT
3.200 HKD   -3.90%
07:02aAluminium rises further on threats of Russian metal bans
RE
10/11Russian aluminium producer Rusal reshuffles sales team
RE
10/06LME seeks market opinion on possible Russian metal ban
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aluminium rises further on threats of Russian metal bans

10/13/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose strongly for a second straight day on Thursday, after news reports suggested that the United States could ban imports from Russia, a major producer.

The U.S. threat comes as the London Metal Exchange (LME) considers blocking Russian metal from its trading system. Russia produces around 6% of the world's aluminium.

When the United States sanctioned its major producer, Rusal , in 2018 and the LME barred its metal, aluminium prices had jumped 30% in just a few days.

Benchmark aluminium on the LME was up 2.7% at $2,367.50 a tonne at 1042 GMT, after rising 3.1% on Wednesday following news of the possible U.S. import ban.

However, prices of the metal used in packaging, construction and transport remain down around 15% this year.

Tight supply is being offset by weakening demand as strict coronavirus controls hobble growth in China, and rising interest rates push Europe and the United States towards recession, said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah.

"If Russian aluminium is removed from big consuming markets, that does tighten the balance," Shah said.

"Fundamentals already point to extremely tight markets, which would normally be a signal for higher prices, (but) what's driving metals are demand destruction fears as central banks tighten the screws."

In the wider market, global equities slipped to a near two-year low as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will inform the pace of U.S. rate rises.

Aluminium inventories in LME-registered warehouses rose to 351,900 tonnes, the highest since July, but have fallen from almost 2 million tonnes in March last year. <MALSTX-TOTAL>

In a sign that immediately available supply is tightening, cash aluminium on the LME has flipped from a discount to a $14.50 premium over the three-month contract. <CMAL0-3>

In other metals, LME copper was up 0.4% at $7,573.50 a tonne, zinc gained 0.8% to $2,930.50, nickel rose 0.1% to $22,305 and tin was up 1% at $20,015.

Lead bucked the trend, falling 0.3% to $2,024 a tonne. (Reporting by Peter Hobson, Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 3.29% 151.545 Real-time Quote.-20.51%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL -3.90% 3.2 Delayed Quote.-55.89%
All news about UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL
07:02aAluminium rises further on threats of Russian metal bans
RE
10/11Russian aluminium producer Rusal reshuffles sales team
RE
10/06LME seeks market opinion on possible Russian metal ban
RE
10/06Russia may build alumina plant to cut costly dependence on China
RE
10/06Rusal Warns Of Market Volatility If London Metal Exchange Bans Russian Aluminum
MT
10/05Banning Russian aluminium would create uncertainty about LME's role -Rusal
RE
10/03Russia's Rusal Says No Plan To Ship Aluminum Into London Metal Exchange
MT
09/30United Company RUSAL, International Public Joint-Stock Company Approves Dividend for th..
CI
09/28More yuan than dollars to be traded in Moscow next year as 'yuanisation' expands
RE
09/22London Metal Exchange to Keep Russia's Rusal Under 'Constant Review' Amid Reported Meta..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 254 M - -
Net income 2022 1 850 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,54x
Yield 2022 7,07%
Capitalization 6 445 M 6 445 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 59 591
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
United Company RUSAL, International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,42 $
Average target price 1,03 $
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evgeny Viktorovich Nikitin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Popov Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Zonneveld Chairman
Victor Mann Technical Director
Randolph N. Reynolds Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-55.89%6 445
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-23.33%7 788
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-28.72%7 257
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-33.76%5 145
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-14.59%4 612
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.30.00%3 903