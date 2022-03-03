Mining companies may pause growth plans amid Ukraine war, inflation

March 3 (Reuters) - Flush with cash after bumper earnings,
mining companies straddle a delicate balancing act as they
benefit from soaring commodity prices amid the Ukraine-Russia
crisis but also potentially face high inflation that could hit
short-term demand and slow down growth plans, analysts said.
The world's largest listed miners, including BHP Group
, Anglo American and Glencore are
sitting on huge piles of cash after skyrocketing prices for
copper, iron ore, coal, nickel and other resources buoyed
profits.
High metals prices have so far outpaced inflation, which,
partly driven by pandemic-related supply bottlenecks and
tightening labour markets, is a thorn in the side of mining
giants because it pushes costs up.
But the Ukrainian conflict could roil the world's economic
outlook in unpredictable ways, exacerbating those inflationary
pressures, analysts say.
The United States and Europe imposed sanctions against
Russia's central bank and disconnected key Russian banks from
the main global payments system. In retaliation, Russia could
launch counter-sanctions and shut energy supplies altogether,
the analysts said.
"Energy is a big cost input for mining operations," said
Andrew Swart, head of Deloitte's mining & metals practice,
adding that mining companies should brace for higher global
energy prices given that Russia is a big oil producer.
A typical mine sees about 20-25% of its costs linked to
energy.
"The Russian invasion in Ukraine has brought a whole bunch
of new inflationary constraints into the global economy," said
Tyler Broda, head of European metals and mining research at RBC
Capital Markets.
"Whether it is the potential for scarcity of metals, meaning
that we can't actually produce things, or the potential for
Russia to implement counter-sanctions and shut gas supplies, but
also just the impact of inflation on aggregate demand at these
high levels," he added.
POTENTIAL RIPPLE EFFECTS
Russia is the world's biggest supplier of palladium and
third largest producer of oil, nickel and aluminium. It is also
a top exporter of coal and steel.
"The biggest impact for the industry right now is losing
access to metals," Broda said.
So far, mining companies say, the impact of the conflict on
business has been limited.
"The effects to look out for will likely be around
disruptions to the flows of physical products, but it's still
too early to see, albeit the metals markets seem to be pricing
in concerns around constrained supply," Anglo American said in
an email.
Western companies, including energy producers BP and Shell
are severing ties with Russia, abandoning or exiting their
operations and investments there.
Glencore, which has a 10.5% stake in EN+ Group, the parent
company of Russian aluminium producer Rusal ,
did not go as far, but said on Tuesday that it is reviewing its
stakes in Russian entities, including a 0.57% stake in oil giant
Rosneft.
Rio Tinto said it is "closely monitoring the situation in
Ukraine and related sanctions." It, too, has an alumina refinery
joint venture with Rusal in Australia.
After the bumper profits reported in the last earnings
seasons, analysts had predicted that rampant demand for metals
to feed the energy transition and constrained supply would
encourage miners to approve more projects, even in jurisdictions
previously shunned for reports of human rights abuses or
considered risky, such as Congo and Zambia.
"The big miners, the likes of Rio and BHP, have no use for
their cash right now. Their cupboard is bare in terms of options
to invest in projects," said Glyn Lawcock, head of mining
research at Barrenjoey. "They believe right now with elevated
pricing comes elevated equity pricing."
