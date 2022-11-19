Russia's Rusal: 2023 sales pick up after LME decision

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer
Rusal said on Saturday that its sales for 2023 have
picked up after the London Metal Exchange (LME) decided not to
ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system.
The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals, launched a discussion paper on the subject in
October and then said on Nov. 11 it had decided against banning
Russian metal as a significant portion of the market was still
planning to buy it.
"The decision to maintain Rusal's aluminium on the exchange,
above all, is in the best interests of our global customer base.
We have picked up additional contractual sales for 2023 after
the LME's decision, exceeding our initial forecasts," Rusal said
in an emailed comment.
Rusal's sales had already exceeded 76% of its primary
aluminium and value added production for 2023, the company said,
confirming an earlier source-based report by Reuters.
Russia is a major producer of aluminium, while Rusal itself
is the world's largest producer of the metal outside China.
Neither Rusal nor Russian-produced aluminium have been directly
targeted by sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent its troops
into Ukraine in February.
U.S-based aluminium producer Alcoa and several other
producers have publicly called for Russian metal to be excluded
from the LME. However, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters in October that commodity trader Glencore will
buy aluminium from Rusal next year.
"Demand for low carbon aluminium is driven largely by the
automotive sector and we are seeing renewed interest from across
the globe," Rusal added in its comment.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)