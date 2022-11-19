Advanced search
    486   RU000A1025V3

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL

(486)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-18 am EST
3.750 HKD   -3.85%
Russia's Rusal: 2023 sales pick up after LME decision

11/19/2022 | 04:01am EST
*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal said on Saturday that its sales for 2023 have picked up after the London Metal Exchange (LME) decided not to ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, launched a discussion paper on the subject in October and then said on Nov. 11 it had decided against banning Russian metal as a significant portion of the market was still planning to buy it.

"The decision to maintain Rusal's aluminium on the exchange, above all, is in the best interests of our global customer base. We have picked up additional contractual sales for 2023 after the LME's decision, exceeding our initial forecasts," Rusal said in an emailed comment.

Rusal's sales had already exceeded 76% of its primary aluminium and value added production for 2023, the company said, confirming an earlier source-based report by Reuters.

Russia is a major producer of aluminium, while Rusal itself is the world's largest producer of the metal outside China. Neither Rusal nor Russian-produced aluminium have been directly targeted by sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent its troops into Ukraine in February.

U.S-based aluminium producer Alcoa and several other producers have publicly called for Russian metal to be excluded from the LME. However, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in October that commodity trader Glencore will buy aluminium from Rusal next year.

"Demand for low carbon aluminium is driven largely by the automotive sector and we are seeing renewed interest from across the globe," Rusal added in its comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION -0.13% 47.31 Delayed Quote.-20.49%
GLENCORE PLC -1.19% 505.8 Delayed Quote.34.90%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.64% 154.1524 Real-time Quote.-14.96%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL -3.85% 3.75 Delayed Quote.-50.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.51% 60.36 Delayed Quote.-20.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 254 M - -
Net income 2022 1 850 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,99x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 7 283 M 7 283 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 59 591
Free-Float 17,6%
Managers and Directors
Evgeny Viktorovich Nikitin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Popov Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Zonneveld Chairman
Victor Mann Technical Director
Randolph N. Reynolds Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-50.33%7 283
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-17.82%8 601
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-13.97%8 444
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-27.81%5 685
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-9.13%4 992
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.26.88%3 811