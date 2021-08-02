Log in
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY

United RUSAL International Public Joint Stock : ANNOUNCEMENT OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/02/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

United Company RUSAL plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 13:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 302 M - -
Net income 2021 3 154 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,34x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 10 986 M 10 986 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 52 611
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
United Company RUSAL, International Public Joint-Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Average target price 0,92 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evgeny Viktorovich Nikitin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Popov Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Zonneveld Chairman
Victor Mann Technical Director
Randolph N. Reynolds Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY50.69%10 634
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED45.07%12 088
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.62.03%9 469
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD14.90%9 214
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.88.71%6 879
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.30.41%2 514