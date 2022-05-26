Log in
    486   RU000A1025V3

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL

(486)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/26 04:08:13 am EDT
3.410 HKD   -0.58%
Workers at Rusal's Guinea bauxite mine go on strike

05/26/2022 | 10:13am EDT
CONAKRY, May 26 (Reuters) - Workers at Russian aluminium giant Rusal's Guinea subsidiary Compagnie des Bauxites de Dian Dian went on strike on Thursday, a union leader told Reuters.

Rusal did not immediately reply to a request for comment, and it was not immediately clear whether production at the COBAD bauxite mine was continuing.

The workers at COBAD are demanding better working conditions and a salary increase, union leader Yamoussa Bangoura said by telephone, adding that COBAD was given notice of a strike on May 7.

"We have asked everyone to stop working until our demands are met," Bangoura said. Workers decided to strike after talks with COBAD management on Wednesday were inconclusive, he said.

Guinea is the world's second-largest producer of bauxite, an ore used to make aluminium, and a key supplier of bauxite to China. It produced 83 million tonnes of bauxite in 2021, Guinea's mines ministry statistics showed.

COBAD produced 3.59 million tonnes of bauxite last year, while Rusal's other Guinea operation, Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia, produced 2.65 million tonnes, according to the mines ministry.

COBAD had stopped exporting bauxite from Guinea for nearly a month in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted Rusal's supply chains. (Reporting by Saliou Samb in Conakry; Additional reporting by Helen Reid in Johannesburg; Editing by David Evans and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE DES ALPES 1.85% 15.44 Real-time Quote.9.86%
GOLD -0.16% 1850.88 Delayed Quote.2.09%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.63% 181.0465 Real-time Quote.2.16%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.19% 1080.52 Real-time Quote.2.34%
SILVER 0.23% 22.022 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL -0.58% 3.41 Delayed Quote.-54.57%
