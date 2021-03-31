United RUSAL : REGULATIONS OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE 03/31/2021 | 06:18am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields УТВЕРЖДЕНО APPROVED Решением Совета директоров by the resolution of the Board of Directors of МКПАО «ОК РУСАЛ» UC RUSAL, IPJSC 23 марта 2021 г., 23 March 2021, протокол № 210302 от 24 марта 2021 г. Minutes No. 210302 dated 24 March 2021 ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ О КОМИТЕТЕ ПО REGULATIONS OF THE CORPORATE КОРПОРАТИВНОМУ УПРАВЛЕНИЮ И GOVERNANCE AND НАЗНАЧЕНИЯМ NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE МЕЖДУНАРОДНОЙ КОМПАНИИ OF UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, ПУБЛИЧНОГО АКЦИОНЕРНОГО INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK ОБЩЕСТВА COMPANY «ОБЪЕДИНЕННАЯ КОМПАНИЯ «РУСАЛ»» (UC RUSAL, IPJSC) (МКПАО «ОК РУСАЛ») г. Калининград city of Kaliningrad Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee 1. ОБЩИЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЯ Настоящее Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям (далее

- « Положение ») Совета директоров МКПАО «ОК РУСАЛ» (далее - « Общество ») разработано в соответствии с законодательством Российской Федерации, Правилами, регулирующими листинг ценных бумаг на Гонконгской фондовой бирже

(далее - «Правила листинга ГФБ» ), Правилами листинга ПАО Московская Биржа (далее - « Правила листинга »), Уставом Общества и иными внутренними документами Общества, а также

рекомендациями, изложенными в Кодексе корпоративного управления, одобренном Советом директоров Банка России 21 марта 2014 г. В своей деятельности Комитет по корпоративному управлению и назначениям (далее - « Комитет ») руководствуется законодательством Российской Федерации, Уставом Общества, настоящим Положением, иными внутренними документами Общества, решениями общего собрания акционеров

Общества (далее - « Общее собрание акционеров ») и Совета директоров Общества (далее - « Совет директоров »), а также решениями Комитета. Комитет является совещательным органом Совета директоров и подотчетен ему. Комитет создан в целях содействия эффективному выполнению

функций Совета директоров. Комитет разрабатывает рекомендации Совету директоров в области корпоративного управления, защиты прав

акционеров, урегулирования конфликтов, соблюдения принципов корпоративной этики, раскрытия информации, оценки работы Совета директоров, соблюдения внутрикорпоративных процедур планирования внутренних назначений. Комитет действует в рамках полномочий, предоставленных ему Советом директоров, в том числе в соответствии с настоящим Положением. 1. GENERAL These Regulations (hereinafter the ' Regulations ') of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee of the Board of Directors of UC RUSAL, IPJSC (hereinafter the ' Company ') is prepared pursuant to the applicable laws of the Russian Federation, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

Limited (hereinafter the ' HKEx Listing Rules '), the Listing Rules of Moscow Exchange (hereinafter the ' Listing Rules '), the Corporate Charter of the Company, and other bylaws of the Company as well as the recommendations set out in the Corporate Governance Code approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia on 21 March 2014. In its activities, the Corporate Governance and

Nominations Committee (hereinafter the

' Committee ') is guided by the applicable laws of the Russian Federation, the Corporate Charter of the Company, the Regulations, other bylaws of the Company, the resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the ' General Meeting of Shareholders ') and of the board of directors of the Company (hereinafter the ' Board of Directors ') as well as the resolutions of the

Committee. The Committee is an advisory body of the Board of Directors and will report thereto. The Committee is established to assist the Board of Directors in the efficient performance of its functions. The Committee will make recommendations to the Board of Directors in the field of corporate governance, protection of shareholders' rights, conflict settlement, compliance with the principles of corporate ethics, information disclosure, evaluation of the Board of Directors' performance, compliance with internal procedures on succession planning. The Committee shall act within the powers vested into it by the Board of Directors, including, in particular, in accordance herewith. 2. ФУНКЦИИ КОМИТЕТА К основным функциям Комитета относятся: Формирование приоритетных направлений деятельности Общества и его дочерних компаний, консолидированных на основании МСФО (далее совместно - « Группа ») в области корпоративного управления; Ежегодное проведение детальной формализованной процедуры самооценки или внешней оценки эффективности работы Совета директоров и его членов, а также комитетов Совета директоров, определение приоритетных направлений для усиления состава Совета директоров, в частности: 2. FUNCTIONS OF THE COMMITTEE The main functions of the Committee include: Identifying business priorities of the Company and its IFRS consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively the ' Group ') relating to corporate governance; 2.1.2.Conducting self-evaluation or external evaluation of the performance of the Board of Directors and its members as well as of committees of the Board of Directors on the annual basis and in accordance with a detailed formalised procedure, identification of focus areas for strengthening the Board of Directors, in particular: 2 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee 1) Комитет осуществляет оценку состава Совета директоров с точки зрения профессиональной специализации, опыта, независимости и вовлеченности его членов в работу Совета директоров, определение приоритетных направлений для усиления состава Совета директоров; 2) Комитет осуществляет ежегодное проведение детальной формализованной процедуры самооценки или внешней оценки Совета директоров и комитетов Совета директоров с позиций эффективности их работы в целом, а также индивидуального вклада члена Совета директоров в работу Совета директоров и его комитетов, разработку рекомендаций Совету директоров отношении совершенствования процедур работы Совета директоров и его комитетов, подготовку отчета об итогах самооценки или внешней оценки для включения в годовой отчет Общества (далее - « Годовой отчет »); 2.1.3.Взаимодействие с акционерами, которое не должно ограничиваться кругом крупнейших акционеров, с целью формирования рекомендаций акционерам в отношении голосования по вопросу избрания кандидатов в Совет директоров, в частности: Комитет осуществляет взаимодействие с

акционерами, которое не должно

ограничиваться кругом крупнейших акционеров, в контексте подбора кандидатов в Совет директоров. Данное взаимодействие должно быть нацелено на формирование состава совета, наиболее полно отвечающего целям, задачам и интересам Общества; Комитет осуществляет анализ

профессиональной квалификации и

независимости всех кандидатов, номинированных в Совет директоров, на

основе всей доступной Комитету информации. Планирование кадровых назначений, в том числе с учетом обеспечения преемственности деятельности, единоличного исполнительного органа Общества (далее - « Генеральный

директор »), формирование рекомендаций Совету директоров в отношении кандидатов на должность корпоративного секретаря Общества

(далее - « Корпоративный секретарь ») и

руководителей высшего уровня Общества и его дочерних компаний (где применимо); Оценка соответствия системы корпоративного управления и корпоративных ценностей в Обществе целям и задачам, стоящим перед

Обществом, а также масштабам его деятельности и принимаемым рискам; Описание индивидуальных обязанностей членов Совета директоров и председателя Совета директоров (далее - « Председатель Совета директоров »); The Committee will evaluate the composition of the Board of Directors in terms of

professional expertise, experience, independence, and engagement of its members in the work of the Board of Directors, identify focus areas for strengthening the Board of Directors; The Committee will, pursuant to a detailed formalised procedure, carry out an annual self- evaluation or external evaluation of the Board of Directors and committees of the Board of Directors in terms of their performance as a whole as well as individual contribution by each member of the Board of Directors to the work of the Board of Directors and its committees; prepare recommendations to the Board of Directors concerning improvement of the work procedures of the Board of Directors and its committees; prepare a report on the results of self-evaluation or external evaluation for inclusion in the Company's annual report

(hereinafter the ' Annual Report '); 2.1.3.Interaction with the shareholders, including but not limited to majority shareholders, to make recommendations to the shareholders regarding voting on election of candidates to the Board of Directors, in particular: The Committee will interact with the shareholders, including but not limited to majority shareholders, in the context of selection of candidates of directors. The purpose of the interaction is to establish a board which could best meet the Company's goals, objectives and interests; The Committee will analyse the professional qualifications and independence of all candidates nominated to the Board of Directors on the basis of all information available to the Committee. 2.1.4.Human resourcing and succession planning in relation to the Company's sole executive body (hereinafter the 'General Director'), making recommendations to the Board of Directors concerning candidates for the position of the Company's corporate secretary (hereinafter the 'Corporate Secretary') and senior management of the Company and its subsidiaries (where applicable); 2.1.5.Evaluating compliance of the Company's corporate governance system and corporate values with the Company's goals and objectives as well as the scope of its activities and risks assumed; 2.1.6.Defining the duties of each individual member of the Board of Directors and the сhairman of the Board of Directors (hereinafter the 'Chairman of the Board of Directors'); 3 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee Формирование программы вводного курса для вновь избранных членов Совета директоров, направленного на ознакомление новых членов Совета директоров с ключевыми активами Общества, его стратегией, деловой практикой, принятой в Обществе, организационной структурой Общества и руководителями высшего уровня Общества и его дочерних компаний), а также с процедурами работы Совета директоров; осуществление надзора за практической реализацией вводного курса; Формирование программы обучения и повышения квалификации для членов Совета директоров, учитывающей индивидуальные потребности отдельных его членов, а также надзор за практической реализацией этой программы; Анализ текущих и ожидаемых потребностей Общества в отношении профессиональной

квалификации Генерального директора Общества и руководителей высшего уровня Общества и его дочерних компаний (где

применимо), продиктованных интересами конкурентоспособности и развития Общества, планирование преемственности в отношении указанных лиц; Подготовка отчета об итогах работы Комитета для включения в Годовой отчет и иные документы Общества. Разработка, пересмотр и мониторинг Кодекса корпоративного управления Общества (далее - « ККУ ») и Кодекса корпоративной этики Общества (далее - « Кодекс этики »), применимых к сотрудникам и членам Совета директоров; и Проверка соблюдения Обществом Кодекса о корпоративном управлении, изложенного в Приложении 14 к Правилам листинга ГФБ, и

раскрытие информации в отчете о корпоративном управлении (как определено в Правилах листинга ГФБ). 3. ПОЛНОМОЧИЯ КОМИТЕТА 2.1.7.Preparing an introductory course syllabus for newly elected members of the Board of Directors, in order to let the new members of the Board of Directors to become acquainted with the Company's key assets, its strategy, business practice accepted in the Company, the Company's organisational structure and senior management of the Company and its subsidiaries as well as with the procedures of the Board of Directors; supervision of implementation of the introductory course; 2.1.8.Preparing a training and advanced training programme for the members of the Board of Directors which takes into account specific needs of its individual members as well as supervising implementation of the programme; 2.1.9.Analysing the Company's current and expected needs concerning professional qualification of the Company's General Director, senior management of the Company and its subsidiaries (where applicable), after taking into account of the Company's competitiveness and development, planning of continuity in respect of these roles; Preparing a report on the results of the Committee's work for inclusion in the Annual Report and other Company's documents. Preparation, revision of the Company's Corporate Governance Code (hereinafter the

' CG Code ') and the Company's Code of Corporate Ethics (the ' Code of Conduct '), applicable to the employees and members of the Board of Directors and monitoring their implementation; and Reviewing the Company's compliance with the

Code on Corporate Governance Practices set out in Appendix 14 of the HKEx Listing Rules and disclosure in the corporate governance report (as defined in the HKEx Listing Rules). 3. AUTHORITY OF THE COMMITTEE 3.1.Общество должно обеспечить необходимые полномочия и ресурсы для выполнения закрепленных за Комитетом функций и поставленных перед ним задач. При необходимости, Комитет будет за счет Общества привлекать независимых профессиональных консультантов для исполнения своих обязанностей. 3.2.Комитет имеет такие полномочия, которые могут потребоваться для выполнения его функций и обязанностей, как это может быть предусмотрено внутренними правилами Общества или рекомендовано, или требуется Правилами листинга ГФБ, Правилами листинга, в том числе запрашивать любую информацию, которая требуется Комитету от любого сотрудника Группы для выполнения им 3.1.The Committee should be provided by the Company with sufficient authority and resources to perform its duties and functions. Where necessary, the Committee shall have authority to engage independent professional advisors to perform its duties. 3.2.The Committee shall have such powers as it may require to perform its functions and discharge its obligations, as may be stipulated by the Company's internal regulations or recommended or required by the HKEx Listing Rules, the Listing Rules, including to request any information which is required for the Committee to discharge its obligations from any employee of the Group, and all 4 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee своих обязанностей, и все сотрудники должны сотрудничать по любому запросу Комитета. частности, и без ограничения общего смысла вышеизложенного, Комитет имеет следующие конкретные полномочия: employees shall cooperate with the Committee concerning any of its requests. In particular and without limitation to the generality of the foregoing, the Committee shall have the following specific powers: По вопросам структуры корпоративного управления: On the issues of the corporate governance structure: 3.2.1. Комитет уполномочен рассматривать и 3.2.1.The Committee is authorised to consider and рекомендовать любые предлагаемые поправки recommend any proposed amendments to the к уставу Общества, любым постоянным Corporate Charter, any standing procedures of the процедурам работы Совета директоров и Board of Directors and the regulations of положениям комитетов Совета директоров committees of the Company's Board of Directors, Общества, а также рассматривать и and to consider and recommend any amendments рекомендовать любые изменения к другим to other documents related to the Group's документам, касающимся корпоративного corporate governance; управления Группы; 3.2.2. Комитет рассматривает эффективность 3.2.2.The Committee shall review the effectiveness of процессов ориентации вновь избранных guidance processes for newly elected members of членов Совета директоров. Комитет также the Board of Directors. The Committee shall also регулярно оценивает адекватность и regularly assess the adequacy of and need for необходимость дополнительных программ additional continuing education programmes of непрерывного образования членов Совета the members of the Board of Directors; директоров; 3.2.3. Комитет должен отслеживать все 3.2.3.The Committee shall keep a close watch on all законодательные, нормативные и legislative, regulatory, and corporate governance корпоративные изменения в области developments which may affect the Company's управления, которые могут повлиять на activities and provide recommendations to the деятельность Общества, и предоставлять Board of Directors in relation thereto, always рекомендации Совету директоров в связи с striving to ensure that the Company is at the этим, всегда стремясь обеспечить, чтобы forefront of the best practice; Общество находилось в авангарде передовой практики; 3.2.4. Комитет дает рекомендации Совету 3.2.4.The Committee shall provide recommendations to директоров в отношении принципов the Board of Directors concerning corporate корпоративного управления, лежащих в governance principles, which are foundation of the основе ККУ, осуществляет оценку принципов, CG Code, assess those principles at least once a по крайней мере, раз в год и рассматривает year and reviewing any requests for deviation from любые запросы об отступлении от указанных those principles and control over compliance of принципов, осуществляет контроль за the Company with the CG Code; соблюдением Обществом ККУ; 3.2.5. Комитет осуществляет надзор за реализацией 3.2.5.The Committee shall oversee implementation of программы совершенствования the Company's corporate governance корпоративного управления Общества (далее - improvement programme (hereinafter the «Программа совершенствования 'Corporate Governance Improvement корпоративного управления»); Programme'); 3.2.6. Комитет уполномочен принимать такие меры, 3.2.6.The Committee is authorised to take such actions которые он сочтет необходимыми для as it deems necessary to ensure that the standards обеспечения соблюдения стандартов и and the disclosures required by the HKEx Listing раскрытия информации, требуемых Rules, the Listing Rules are observed and reflected Правилами листинга ГФБ, Правилами in disclosures made in the Company's reports. листинга и их отражения в отчетах Общества; 3.2.7. Комитет разрабатывает и рассматривает 3.2.7.The Committee shall develop and review the политику Группы в отношении Group's policies in relation to corporate корпоративного управления и предоставляет governance and make recommendations to the рекомендации Совету директоров для Board of Directors; принятия решений в рамках его полномочий; 3.2.8. Комитет получает и рассматривает доклады о 3.2.8.The Committee will receive and shall consider любых мнениях, выраженных акционерами, reports on any views held by the shareholders, представительными органами акционеров и shareholders' representative bodies, and other stakeholders in relation to corporate governance; 5 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee другими заинтересованными сторонами в отношении корпоративного управления; 3.2.9. Комитет вправе (i) регулярно получать от Генерального директора отчеты о соблюдении Кодекса этики, установленные для контроля за соблюдением Кодекса этики; (ii) рассматривать запросы о неисполнении Кодекса этики; и (iii) незамедлительно раскрывать разрешения о неисполнении Кодекса этики, которые согласно применимым правилам должны быть раскрыты публично; 3.2.9.The Committee shall have the right to (i) regularly receive reports from the General Director on compliance with the Code of Conduct set forth to monitor compliance with the Code of Conduct; (ii) review requests for deviation from the Code of Conduct; and (iii) promptly disclose any waivers for deviation of the Code of Conduct which have to be publicly disclosed in accordance with applicable rules; По вопросам вынесения рекомендаций о назначении лиц On making recommendations on appointments to the в Совет директоров: Board of Directors: 3.2.10. Комитет осуществляет оценку независимости независимых директоров; Комитет следит за потребностями Общества

с целью обеспечения постоянной

способности Общества эффективно конкурировать на рынке, где оно ведет предпринимательскую деятельность, и дает

рекомендации Совету директоров относительно планов преемственности для членов Совета директоров Общества; Комитет вовлечен в определение и выдвижение на рассмотрение Совета директоров кандидатов для избрания в Совет директоров по решению общего собрания акционеров Общества; При рекомендации кандидата для назначения в состав Совета директоров Комитет определяет критерии, цели и процедуры отбора членов Совета директоров, включая

такие факторы, как независимость,

личностно-культурное многообразие, возраст, планирование преемственности в

будущем, репутация, навыки, профессионализм, объем и сфера опыта, знание бизнеса и отрасли Общества, а также готовность уделять достаточное время и усилия обязанностям Совета директоров в контексте существующего состава и потребностей Совета директоров и его комитетов, а также в свете этой оценки

подготавливает описание роли и

возможностей, необходимых для конкретного назначения; В процессе отбора подходящих кандидатур Комитет обязан использовать открытые рекламные источники или прибегать к

услугам независимых консультантов, рассматривать кандидатуры с учетом наличия у них качеств, необходимых для достижения конкретных целей, и гарантией того, что они смогут посвящать достаточное количество времени выполнению своих обязанностей; Комитет не реже 1 (Одного) раза в год

проводит обзор текущей структуры, численности и состава Совета директоров (включая навыки, знания и опыт), сравнивая The Committee shall assess the independence of independent directors; The Committee shall keep under review the Company's needs so as to ensure the continued ability of the Company to compete effectively in the market where the Company performs its

commercial activity, and will make recommendations to the Board of Directors regarding plans for succession of members of the Company's Board of Directors; The Committee shall be involved in identifying and nominating of the Board candidates to be considered by the Board of Directors for their election by the general meeting of shareholders of the Company; In recommending a candidate for appointment to the Board of Directors, the Committee shall determine the criteria, objectives and procedures for selecting the Board of Directors' members, including factors such as independence, personal and cultural diversity, age, future succession planning, integrity, skills, expertise, breadth of experience, knowledge about the Company's business and industry as well as preparedness to devote adequate time and efforts to the Board of Directors' responsibilities in the context of the existing composition and needs of the Board of Directors and its committees as well as, in the context of this evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required for a particular appointment; In the process of selecting suitable candidates, the Committee shall use open advertising sources or the services of external advisers, consider candidates with regard to their having the qualities required to achieve certain objectives and with the guarantee that the candidates will be able to devote enough time to perform their duties; At least once a year, the Committee shall review the structure, size and composition of the Board of Directors (including the skills, knowledge, and experience) while comparing with the 6 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee с требованиями, предъявляемыми к Совету директоров, и дает рекомендации относительно любых предлагаемых изменений Совету директоров в дополнение к корпоративной стратегии Общества. Это осуществление должно, при необходимости, включать следующее: (i) рассмотрение потенциальных кандидатов в состав Совета директоров (и представление Совету директоров отчетов о результатах такого рассмотрения); (ii) вынесение рекомендаций в отношении кандидатур для избрания и переизбрания в состав Совета директоров; (iii) представление рекомендаций в отношении назначения членов Совета директоров на исполнительные или другие должности; Комитет рассматривает вопрос о соответствии продолжения членства в

Совете директоров членов Совета директоров, деловые или профессиональные связи или обязанности которых изменились или которые рассматривают возможность назначения на должность члена Совета директоров в Совете директоров другой публичной компании или назначения в

комитет Совета директоров другой публичной компании; Комитет ежегодно рассматривает вопрос о времени, требующемся от члена Совета директоров, и рассматривает вопрос о том, уделяет ли он достаточно времени выполнению своих обязанностей, и выносит

рекомендации Совету директоров относительно повторного назначения членов Совета директоров в конце срока их полномочий с должным учетом их работы и способности продолжать вносить вклад в работу Совета директоров в свете требуемых знаний, навыков и опыта; Комитет определяет членов Совета

директоров, имеющих квалификацию заполнять вакансии в любом комитете Совета директоров (за исключением

Комитета), и рекомендует Совету директоров назначить указанного члена или членов в соответствующий комитет Совета директоров; При вынесении рекомендации в отношении кандидата для назначения в комитет Совета директоров Комитет учитывает любые необходимые требования, изложенные в положении о таком комитете, потребности комитета с учетом его целей и обязанностей,

и существующего состава комитета,

преимущества периодической ротации членов комитета и любые другие факторы, которые Комитет считает целесообразными; Комитет обеспечивает, чтобы при первичном

назначении в Совет директоров неисполнительные члены Совета директоров получали официальный документ от requirements to the Board of Directors and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board of Directors to complement the Company's corporate strategy. This exercise should, where appropriate, include the following: (i) reviewing potential candidates for the Board of Directors (and submitting to the Board of Directors reports regarding the results of such review); (ii) making recommendations regarding nominations for election and reelection to the Board of Directors; (iii) providing recommendations regarding appointment of members of the Board of Directors to executive or other positions; The Committee shall review the suitability of continuing service of the Board of Directors by the members of the Board of Directors whose business or professional affiliations or responsibilities have changed or who contemplate accepting appointments to the position of a member of the Board of Directors of another public company or appointments to a committee of the Board of Directors of another public company; The Committee shall conduct annual review on the time required from a member of the Board of Directors and consider whether s/he has devoted enough time to discharge his/her duties, and shall make recommendations to the Board of Directors on reappointment of members of the Board of Directors at the end of their term of office, having due regard to their performance and ability to continue to contribute to the Board of Directors' work in the context of the knowledge, skills, and experience required; The Committee shall identify what members of the Board of Directors are qualified to fill vacancies of any committee of the Board of Directors (other than the Committee) and shall recommend to the Board of Directors to appoint the above member or members to the relevant committee of the Board of Directors; Before recommending a candidate for appointment to a committee established by the Board of Directors, the Committee shall consider all necessary requirements set forth in the committee's provisions, the needs of the committee in the context of its objectives and responsibilities and the current composition of the committee, the benefits of periodic rotation of the committee's members, and any other factors which Committee deems appropriate; The Committee shall ensure that at the time of the initial appointment as a non-executive members of the Board of Directors, the said Director will receive a formal document from the 7 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee Общества, в котором четко указывалось бы, что от них ожидается с точки зрения временных затрат, членства в комитете (комитетах) Совета директоров и участия вне заседаний Совета директоров; 3.2.21. Комитет представляет рекомендации Совету директоров в отношении: продолжения (или прекращения) членства в Совете директоров любого члена Совета директоров, достигшего 70- летнего возраста; и любых вопросов, связанных с продолжением пребывания в должности любого члена Совета директоров в любое время, включая приостановление или прекращение службы исполнительного члена Совета директоров в качестве

сотрудника Общества с учетом

положений закона и договора, заключенного между Обществом и таким

исполнительным членом Совета директоров. Company setting out clearly what is expected from them in terms of time commitment, membership in the committee (committees) of the Board of Directors and engagement other than the meetings of the Board of Directors; 3.2.21. The Committee shall make recommendations to the Board of Directors concerning: continuation (or termination) of the membership in the Board of Directors of any member of the Board of Directors who has reached the age of 70; and any issues relating to the continuing service of any member of the Board of Directors at any time, including suspension or termination of the service of an executive member of the Board of Directors as the Company's employee, subject to the provisions of the applicable law and the agreement entered into between the Company and respective executive member of the Board of Directors По вопросам оценки деятельности Совета директоров Concerning evaluation of the performance of the Board и комитетов Совета директоров: of Directors and committees of the Board of Directors: Комитет координирует ежегодную оценку

структуры, организации, политики, деятельности и эффективности Совета директоров и его комитетов; Комитет обеспечивает наличие механизма коллегиальной оценки или другого механизма оценки каждого члена Совета директоров в

отдельности и представление Совету директоров письменных отчетов о результатах

оценки, содержащих предложения об улучшениях, если такие имеются; The Committee shall coordinate the annual evaluation of the structure, organisation, policies, activities and effectiveness of the Board of Directors and its committees; The Committee shall ensure that a peer group review or other evaluation mechanism of each member of the Board of Directors individually is in place, and that written reports on evaluation results are submitted to the Board of Directors suggesting improvements, if any; По вопросам планирования преемственности: Concerning succession planning: 3.2.24. Комитет представляет Совету директоров 3.2.24. The Committee shall make recommendations to рекомендации в отношении планов the Board of Directors as regards plans of преемственности членов Совета директоров, с succession for members of the Board of учетом применимых к Обществу требований; Directors subject to requirements applicable to 3.2.25. Комитет осуществляет контроль за the Company; планированием замещения должностей 3.2.25. The Committee shall monitor succession Генерального директора и Председателя planning for the General Director and the Совета директоров, с учетом применимых к Chairman of the Board of Directors subject to Обществу требований. requirements applicable to the Company. 4. СОСТАВ КОМИТЕТА 4. COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE 4.1. Комитет избирается большинством голосов 4.1.The Committee is elected by a majority vote of the Совета директоров из числа его членов. Комитет Board of Directors from among its members. The состоит не менее чем из 3 (Трех) членов, точное Committee shall comprises at least three (3) число которых будет время от времени members, the exact number of persons to be определяться Советом директоров determined by the Board of Directors from time to time. Требования к составу Комитета (применяются Requirements to the composition of the Committee одновременно): (applied contemporaneously): (i) все члены Комитета должны быть (i) all the members of Committee must be независимыми неисполнительными independent non-executive members of the 8 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee членами Совета директоров, отвечающими, среди прочего, требованиям независимости, изложенным в Правиле 3.13 Правил листинга ГФБ; большинство членов Комитета должны быть независимыми членами Совета директоров, отвечающими требованиям независимости, изложенным в Правилах листинга. При этом остальными членами Комитета могут быть члены Совета директоров, не являющиеся единоличным исполнительным органом Общества. Член Совета директоров, отвечающий одновременно требованиям независимости, изложенным в Правиле 3.13 Правил листинга ГФБ Правилах листинга, именуется далее

« Независимый директор ». Корпоративный секретарь Общества выполняет функции секретаря Комитета (далее - « Секретарь Комитета ») и не входит в состав Комитета. период временного отсутствия Корпоративного секретаря (в том числе, по болезни, во время нахождения в отпуске или по другой причине) функции секретаря Комитета осуществляет иное лицо, назначаемое Председателем Комитета. По решению Совета директоров полномочия любого члена Комитета или всех членов Комитета могут быть прекращены досрочно. Члены Комитета могут сложить с себя свои полномочия при направлении заявления об этом Председателю Совета директоров в срок не позднее, чем за 30 (Тридцать) дней до предполагаемой даты прекращения полномочий в Комитете. Прекращение полномочий (в том числе досрочно) лица в качестве члена Комитета не является основанием для прекращения его полномочий в качестве члена Совета директоров. Комитет вправе привлекать экспертов и (или) образовывать рабочие группы Комитета (далее - « Рабочая группа ») в целях обеспечения качества и полноты подготовки материалов к заседаниям Комитета, а также надлежащего их рассмотрения Комитетом. Решением Комитета утверждаются: Порядок работы, функции и задачи, а также иные вопросы, связанные с работой экспертов Комитета и Рабочих групп; Эксперты Комитета и (или) состав Рабочей группы; Руководитель Рабочей группы из числа членов Комитета. Board of Directors, who meet, inter alia, the independence requirements set forth in Rule 3.13 of the HKEx Listing Rules; the majority of the Committee members should be independent members of the Board of Directors who meet the independence requirements set forth in the Listing Rules. The other members of the Committee may be the members of the Board of Directors who are not the sole executive body of the Company. A member of the Board of Directors who simultaneously meets the independence requirements set forth in Rule 3.13 of the HKEx Listing Rules and in the Listing Rules shall be referred further as the 'Independent Director'. The Corporate Secretary of the Company shall act as the Secretary of the Committee (hereinafter the

' Secretary of the Committee ') and shall not be a member of the Committee.

While the Corporate Secretary is temporary non- available (including sick leave, vacation or otherwise), the functions of the Secretary of the Committee shall be performed by another person as appointed by the Chairman of the Committee. The Board of Directors may adopt a resolution to terminate the office of any member of the Committee or to terminate the office of all members of the Committee before they expire. Members of the Committee may resign upon submitting a statement thereof to the Chairman of the Board of Directors at least thirty (30) days prior to the expected date of termination of their offices as a member of the Committee. No termination (including early termination) of the powers of a person as a member of the Committee will be the reason to terminate his/her powers as a member of the Board of Directors. The Committee may engage experts and/or set up working groups of the Committee (hereinafter the

' Working Group ') to ensure that materials prepared for the meetings of the Committee are of due quality and complete, and are properly reviewed by the Committee. The Committee shall approve: Proceedings, functions, and goals as well as other issues regarding the work allocated to experts in the Committee and the Working Groups; Experts of the Committee and/or the composition of a Working Group; The head of a Working Group who shall be a member of the Committee. 9 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee 5. ПРЕДСЕДАТЕЛЬ КОМИТЕТА 5. CHAIRMAN OF THE COMMITTEE Председатель Комитета (далее - « Председатель Комитета ») избирается Советом директоров из числа Независимых директоров-членов Комитета.

Председатель Комитета при содействии других членов Комитета формирует повестку дня заседаний Комитета, которая распространяется среди членов Совета директоров, и присутствует на годовом общем собрании акционеров Общества для обсуждения с акционерами вопросов, входящих в сферу ответственности Комитета. В случае невозможности присутствия на заседании Комитета

Председателя Комитета остальные присутствующие члены Комитета должны избрать одного из присутствующих членов Комитета из числа Независимых директоров для выполнения функций председателя на заседании. Председатель Комитета руководит деятельностью

Комитета, обеспечивая объективность при

выработке Комитетом рекомендаций и предложений Совету директоров, взаимодействуя с

членами Совета директоров, единоличным

исполнительным органом Общества, руководителями и работниками структурных подразделений Общества, взаимодействие с

которыми необходимо для выполнения Председателем Комитета его обязанностей. Председатель Комитета организует работу Комитета, в частности: Принимает решение о проведении заседания Комитета, в том числе по предложению лиц, указанных в п. 6.2 настоящего Положения; Принимает решение об отказе в созыве заседания Комитета; Председательствует на заседаниях Комитета; Организует обсуждение вопросов повестки дня на заседаниях Комитета; Заслушивает мнения лиц, приглашенных к участию в заседании Комитета в порядке, предусмотренном п. 6.18 настоящего Положения; Организует ведение протокола заседания Комитета в порядке, предусмотренном пп. 6.12. - 6.17 настоящего Положения, подписывает его и несет ответственность за правильность его составления; Отчитывается перед Советом директоров за работу Комитета; Осуществляет иные действия, предусмотренные настоящим Положением и (или) необходимые для выполнения им своих обязанностей. Срок полномочий Председателя Комитета не может превышать срок его полномочий в качестве члена Комитета. The Board shall designate one member of the Committee, who must be an Independent Director, to act as chairman of the Committee (the

" Chairman of the Committee "). The Chairman of the Committee with the assistance from other members of the Committee, will prepare the agenda for the Committee's meetings which will be distributed among the members of the Board of Directors, and will attend the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company to discuss with the shareholders the matters within the competence of the Committee. In the event of absence of the Chairman of the Committee at a meeting of the Committee, the other members of the Committee attending the same meeting must elect a person to perform the functions of the chairman of the meeting. The Chairman of the Committee will direct the activities of the Committee to ensure that recommendations and proposals put forward by the Committee for the Board of Directors are impartial. The Chairman of the Committee will also interact with the members of the Board of Directors, the sole executive body of the Company, and managers and employees of the Company's business units, in order to perform his/her duties. The Chairman of the Committee will organise the Committee's proceedings in accordance with the following: Adopt a resolution to hold a meeting of the Committee, in particular, upon a proposal by the persons mentioned in clause 6.2 hereof; Adopt a resolution to reject convening a meeting of the Committee Chair the meetings of the Committee; Arrange for discussion of items on the agenda of the meetings of the Committee; Listen to the opinions of the persons invited to a meeting of the Committee according to the procedure provided for by clause 6.18 hereof; Arrange for taking the minutes of a meeting of the Committee according to the procedure provided for by clauses 6.12 to 6.17 hereof, sign the same, and be responsible for recording of the minutes accurately; Report to the Board of Directors concerning the Committee's work; Take such other actions as appropriate provided for hereby and/or required for him/her to perform his/her duties. No term of the Chairman of the Committee in office may exceed the term of his/her term in office as a member of the Committee. 10 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee Прекращение полномочий (в том числе досрочно) лица в качестве Председателя Комитета не является основанием для прекращения его полномочий в качестве члена Комитета. Прекращение полномочий (в том числе досрочно) лица в качестве члена Комитета безусловно влечет прекращение его полномочий в качестве Председателя Комитета. 6. ПРОЦЕДУРА ПРОВЕДЕНИЯ ЗАСЕДАНИЙ КОМИТЕТА Комитет заседает так часто, как сочтет необходимым, но в любом случае не реже 3 (Трех) раз в год. Заседание Комитета может быть проведено по решению Совета директоров, по инициативе Председателя Комитета и (или) по предложению Генерального директора или члена Совета директоров. Предложения о созыве заседания Комитета направляются Секретарю Комитета не позднее чем за 5 (Пять) рабочих дней до предполагаемой даты проведения заседания Комитета. Секретарь Комитета доводит указанные предложения до сведения Председателя Комитета не позднее 1 (Одного) рабочего дня с даты его получения. Сроки, предусмотренные настоящим пунктом Положения, могут быть сокращены при согласии членов Комитета. В течение 1 (Одного) рабочего дня с даты получения Председателем Комитета предложения о созыве заседания Комитета со стороны лиц, указанных в п. 6.2 настоящего Положения (за исключением Председателя Совета директоров) Председатель Комитета принимает решение о проведении заседания Комитета, о назначении даты, времени и места заседания или даты проведения заочного голосования, о вопросах повестки дня, а также о перечне лиц, приглашенных к участию в заседании, либо об отказе в созыве заседания Комитета. Мотивированное решение об отказе в созыве заседания Комитета доводится до сведения лиц или органа Общества, требующего созыва заседания, в течение 2 (Двух) рабочих дней с даты принятия Председателем Комитета решения об отказе в созыве заседания. Секретарь Комитета направляет уведомление о проведении заседания Комитета, дате, времени и месте проведения заседания, повестку дня, материалы, подготовленные по вопросам повестки дня, перечень лиц, приглашенных к участию в заседания Комитета, лицам, принимающим участие в заседании Комитета не позднее, чем за 3 (три) рабочих дня до даты проведения заседания Комитета, если более короткий срок не предусмотрен решением Председателя Комитета. Any termination (including early termination) of the office of a person as the Chairman of the Committee shall not automatically lead to termination of his/her office as a member of the Committee. Termination (including early termination) of the office of a person as a member of the Committee will unconditionally result in termination of his/her office as the Chairman of the Committee. 6. PROCEDURE FOR THE COMMITTEE'S MEETINGS The Committee shall hold its meetings as often as it may consider appropriate, but in any case not less than three (3) times a year. A meeting of the Committee may be held pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Directors, upon request of the Chairman of the Committee and/or a proposal by the General Director or a member of the Board of Directors. The proposals to convene a meeting of the Committee shall be sent to the Secretary of the Committee at least five (5) business days prior to the expected date of the meeting of the Committee. The Secretary of the Committee shall submit the said proposals to the Chairman of the Committee within one (1) business day as of the date of receipt thereof. The deadlines provided for by this clause hereof may be waived with the consent of members of the Committee. Within one (1) business day as of the date of receipt by the Chairman of the Committee of the proposal to convene a meeting of the Committee from the persons specified in clause 6.2 hereof (other than the Chairman of the Board of Directors), the Chairman of the Committee shall resolve to hold a meeting of the Committee, to set the date, time, and venue of the meeting or the date of voting by ballots, and the items on its agenda as well as the list of persons invited to attend the meeting or the resolution to reject convening a meeting of the Committee. The substantiated resolution to reject holding a meeting of the Committee shall be informed to the persons or body of the Company requesting to convene the same within two (2) business days as of the date of adoption by the Chairman of the Committee of the resolution to reject convening the same. The Secretary of the Committee shall send notice of holding the meeting of the Committee specifying the date, time, and venue of the meeting, the agenda, and containing the materials prepared concerning the items on the agenda and the list of persons invited to attend the meeting of the Committee, to the persons participating in such meeting of the Committee at least three (3) business days prior to the date of the meeting of the Committee, unless a shorter term is 11 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee Заседания Комитета проводятся в очной или заочной форме. Комитет может проводить свои заседания совместно с другими комитетами Совета директоров. Заседание Комитета является правомочным (имеет кворум), если в нем приняли участие не менее половины членов Комитета. Определение кворума производится Секретарем Комитета. provided for by the resolution of the Chairman of the Committee. The Committee meetings shall be held in person or in absentia. The Committee may hold its meetings jointly with other committees of the Board of Directors. A meeting of the Committee shall be deemed competent (with quorum) if attended by at least half of the members of the Committee. The Secretary of the Committee shall determine the quorum. 6.10. Член Комитета вправе участвовать в заседании 6.10. A member of the Committee may attend a meeting Комитета, проводимом в очной форме, по of the Committee held in person, by telephone or телефону или с использованием видеоконференц- video conference. A member of the Committee связи. Участие в заседании посредством participating in a meeting in the manner above shall указанных способов связи приравнивается к be deemed to be personally attending the relevant личному присутствию члена Комитета на meeting of the Committee. A member of the заседании Комитета. Отсутствующий на Committee absent from a meeting may state in заседании член Комитета может изложить свое writing his/her opinion in respect of the items on the мнение по вопросам, включенным в повестку дня agenda of the meeting of the Committee. In this заседания Комитета, в письменной форме. В этом case, his/her vote will be counted when determining случае его голос должен быть учтен при the quorum and the voting results. определении кворума и результатов голосования. 6.11. Комитет предоставляет Совету директоров свои 6.11. The Committee shall provide the Board of Directors рекомендации и предложения по рассмотренным with its written recommendations and proposals на заседаниях Комитета вопросам. regarding the issues considered at the meetings of the Committee. 6.12. На заседаниях Комитета ведется протокол (далее - «Протокол»), в котором указываются: Дата, форма, место и время проведения заседания (или дата проведения заочного голосования); Список членов Комитета, принявших участие в рассмотрении вопросов повестки дня Комитета, а также список иных лиц, присутствующих на заседании Комитета; Повестка дня; Предложения членов Комитета по вопросам повестки дня; Вопросы, поставленные на голосование, и итоги голосования по ним; Принятые решения. 6.13. Протокол заседания Комитета должен вестись Секретарем Комитета. Протокол должен быть направлен членам Комитета для одобрения или представления замечаний на Протокол в течение 3 (трех) рабочих дней со дня заседания Комитета. Если в течение 3 (трех) рабочих дней с даты направления членом Комитета не было представлено замечаний к Протоколу, считается, что Протокол одобрен членом Комитета. Minutes shall be taken at the meetings of the

Committee (hereinafter the ' Minutes ') containing: The date, form, venue, and time of the meeting (or the date of voting by ballots); The list of the members of the Committee who participated in considering the issues on the agenda of the Committee as well as the list of other persons attending the meeting of the Committee; The agenda; Proposals by the members of the Committee concerning the items on the agenda; The items put to vote and the voting results; The resolutions adopted. The Minutes must be held by the Secretary of the Committee. The Minutes must be sent to the members of the Committee for approval or commenting on the same within three (3) business days as of the date of the meeting of the Committee. The Minutes will be deemed approved by a member of the Committee if no comments are provided within three (3) business days as of the date of receipt thereof. 12 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee 6.14. Протокол подписывается Председателем Комитета и Секретарем Комитета. Председатель Комитета несет ответственность за правильность составления Протокола. Протокол составляется в 2 (Двух) оригинальных экземплярах, один из которых направляется секретарю Совета директоров с приложением

подготовленных для Совета директоров рекомендаций, а другой остается в архиве Комитета. Всем членам Комитета направляются копии Протокола. Копии Протокола могут направляться членам Комитета по электронной почте. Протоколам присваиваются порядковые номера, счет которым ведется раздельно с начала каждого календарного года. Подлинники Протоколов заседаний и материалов Комитета учитываются и хранятся в архиве Комитета. Председатель Комитета в случае необходимости приглашает для участия в заседаниях Комитета любых должностных лиц Общества, а также на постоянной или временной основе привлекает к участию в работе Комитета независимых консультантов (экспертов) для подготовки материалов и рекомендаций по вопросам повестки дня. При этом с учетом специфики вопросов, рассматриваемых Комитетом, присутствие на заседаниях Комитета каких-либо лиц, не являющихся членами Комитета, допускается исключительно по приглашению председателя Комитета. Комитет может исключать из своих заседаний любых лиц, если он сочтет это необходимым для выполнения своих обязанностей. The Minutes shall be signed by the Chairman of the Committee and the Secretary of the Committee. The Chairman of the Committee will be responsible for recording of the Minutes accurately. The Minutes shall be made in two (2) duplicates of original, one original of the minutes will be sent to the secretary of the Board of Directors attaching the recommendations prepared for the Board of Directors, and the remaining duplicate shall be kept on the Committee's file. Copies of the Minutes will be sent to all members of the Committee. Copies of the minutes may be sent to the members of the Committee by e-mail. The Minutes will be given serial numbers which will be counted separately from the beginning of every calendar year. The originals of the Minutes of the meetings and materials of the Committee will be recorded and kept on the Committee's file. 6.18. Where appropriate, the Chairman of the Committee may invite any officers of the Company to attend the meetings of the Committee as well as engage independent advisors (experts) in the proceedings of the Committee to prepare materials and recommendations on the items on the agenda. At the same time, due to the specific nature of the issues which the Committee addresses, any persons other than members of the Committee may only attend meetings of the Committee upon invitation by the Chairman of the Committee. 6.19. The Committee may exclude any persons from attending the meetings if it was necessary for discharging the Committee's duties. 6.20. Организационно-техническое обеспечение 6.20. The Secretary of the Committee shall provide деятельности Комитета осуществляет Секретарь organisational and technical support of the Комитета. proceedings of the Committee. 6.21. Члены Комитета подотчетны Председателю Комитета и отчитываются перед ним о результатах своей работы. 7. ПОРЯДОК ПРИНЯТИЯ РЕШЕНИЙ КОМИТЕТОМ 7.1. Члены Комитета обладают равными правами при принятии решений по рассматриваемым на заседании вопросам. Каждый член Комитета обладает 1 (Одним) голосом. При этом член Комитета не вправе голосовать по вопросу, в котором он лично материально заинтересован. Передача права голоса членом Комитета другому лицу (в том числе другому члену Комитета) не допускается. 6.21. The members of the Committee are accountable to and report to the Chairman of the Committee on the results of their work. 7. PROCEDURE FOR DECISION-MAKING BY THE COMMITTEE 7.1.The Committee's members shall have equal rights when voting on resolutions to be considered at the meeting. Each member of the Committee shall have 1 (one) vote. At the same time, the Committee's member may not vote on an issue s/he has material interest in. The Committee's members shall not be allowed to assign their voting right to any other person (including any other member of the Committee). 13 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee 7.2. Подсчет голосов производится Секретарем Комитета. Решение считается принятым, если «за» проголосовало большинство членов Комитета, принимавших участие в заседании Комитета. В случае несогласия с решением, принятым Комитетом, член Комитета вправе изложить в письменном виде свое особое мнение, которое подлежит приобщению к Протоколу. Votes will be counted by the Secretary of the Committee. A resolution shall be deemed adopted if a majority of the Committee's members attending the meeting of the Committee have voted for it. Where a Committee's member disagrees with the resolution adopted by the Committee, s/he may express his/her separate opinion in writing to be further attached to the Minutes. 8. ОБЯЗАННОСТИ И ОТВЕТСТВЕННОСТЬ 8. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE КОМИТЕТА И ЧЛЕНОВ КОМИТЕТА COMMITTEE AND ITS MEMBERS Члены Комитета при осуществлении своих полномочий должны действовать в интересах Общества, осуществлять свои права и исполнять обязанности добросовестно и разумно. В случае когда Независимому директору становится известно об изменении в его статусе Независимого директора и (или) члену Комитета становится известно о возникновении у него конфликта интересов при принятии Комитетом решений, он обязан незамедлительно сообщать об этом Председателю Комитета. Председатель Комитета обязан информировать Совет директоров о каждом известном ему случае изменений в статусе Независимых директоров (в том числе об изменении в своем статусе Независимого директора), а также о каждом известном ему случае возникновения конфликта интересов при принятии Комитетом решений. Комитет обязан не реже 1 (Одного) раза в год осуществлять оценку эффективности своей деятельности и оценку своего состава и

компетенции, предусмотренной настоящим Положением, для подготовки рекомендаций Совету директоров по внесению изменений в настоящее Положение, которые по мнению Комитета

являются необходимыми для обеспечения максимальной эффективности его деятельности, и для направления результатов таких оценок и таких рекомендаций Совету директоров для целей рассмотрения, обсуждения и утверждения. In exercising their powers, the members of the Committee shall act for the benefit of the Company, exercise their rights, and perform their duties in good faith and prudently. Where an Independent Director becomes aware of any changes in his/her status as the Independent Director and/or a member of the Committee becomes aware of his conflict of interest in the resolutions to be considered by the Committee, s/he should immediately inform the Chairman of the Committee thereof. The Chairman of the Committee shall inform the Board of Directors about each known case of changes in the status of the Independent Directors (including changes to his or her status as the Independent Director) as well as about each known case of conflict of interest at the time of passing of resolutions by the Committee. The Committee shall evaluate the effectiveness of its activities and its composition and competence provided for herein at least once a year in order to make recommendations to the Board of Directors on amendments hereto which the Committee considers necessary to ensure its best effectiveness, and to forward the results of such evaluation and such recommendations to the Board of Directors for consideration, discussion, and approval. 8.5. Комитет представляет Совету директоров регулярные отчеты, в том числе о действиях, выводах и рекомендациях Комитета и по таким другим вопросам, которые время от времени указываются Советом директоров. Отчеты Совету директоров могут представляться в форме устных отчетов Председателем Комитета или любым другим членом Комитета, назначенным Комитетом для представления таких отчетов. 8.6. В период исполнения обязанностей Председателя Комитета, члена Комитета, Секретаря Комитета, а также после окончания срока полномочий в Комитете, лица, являющиеся (являвшиеся) членами The Committee shall submit regular reports to the Board of Directors, including on the Committee's actions, conclusions, and recommendations and such other matters as the Board of Directors will from time to time specify. Reports to the Board of Directors may take the form of oral reports by the Chairman of the Committee or any other member of the Committee designated by the Committee to submit such reports. In performing his/her duties as the Chairman of the Committee, a member of the Committee, the Secretary of the Committee, and upon the end of the term in office with the Committee, the Committee's 14 Положение о Комитете по корпоративному управлению и назначениям | Regulations of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee Комитета, Секретарь Комитета обязаны соблюдать требования о конфиденциальности в отношении получаемой ими в связи с их деятельностью в Комитете информации и несут ответственность за разглашение сведений, составляющих государственную и коммерческую тайну. 8.7.Члены Комитета и третьи лица, которые участвуют в заседаниях Комитета, не вправе использовать в личных целях или разглашать инсайдерскую и иную конфиденциальную информацию. member and the Secretary of the Committee shall observe the confidentiality requirements in respect of the information received by them in connection with their activities in the Committee, and will be held liable for divulgence of the information being state and commercial secret. 8.7.The members of the Committee and any such other persons attending the meetings of the Committee may not use for personal purposes or divulge inside information and/or other confidential information. 9. ПРОЧИЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЯ 9. MISCELLANEOUS Настоящее Положение, а также изменения к нему

размещаются на веб-сайте Общества и публикуются в соответствии с требованиями Правил листинга ГФБ. В случае противоречий между версиями на русском, английском и китайском языках, преимущество имеет текст Положения на русском языке. Все вопросы, не урегулированные в настоящем Положении, регулируются Уставом Общества, иными внутренними документами Общества,

решениями Совета директоров и (или) законодательством Российской Федерации в части, не противоречащей Уставу Общества. Комитет должен в своей деятельности учитывать требования применимого законодательства и регулирования, а также Правил листинга ГФБ. The Regulations and amendments hereof will be posted on the Company's website and published in accordance with requirements of the HKEx Listing Rules. In case of any discrepancies between the Russian, English and Chinese versions, the Russian version hereof will prevail. All issues not governed hereby will be governed by the Company's Corporate Charter, other bylaws of the Company, resolutions of the Board of Directors, and (or) the laws of the Russian Federation in so far as they do not conflict with the Company's Corporate Charter. The Committee shall give due consideration to the requirements of applicable laws and regulations, as well as HKEx Listing Rules. 15 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer United Company RUSAL plc published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 10:17:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC 06:32a UNITED RUSAL : Regulations of the remuneration committee PU 06:18a UNITED RUSAL : Regulations of the corporate governance and nominations committe.. PU 06:06a UNITED RUSAL : Regulations of the audit committee PU 03/29 Proposed spin-off of Nornickel copper mine may ease dividend talks -analysts RE 03/29 UNITED RUSAL : Overseas regulatory announcement PU 03/28 UNITED RUSAL : Rusal Mulls Spin-off, Listing of Mining Unit on Moscow Bourse; S.. MT 03/28 UNITED RUSAL : Inside information - proposed spin-off of a subsidiary of pjsc ".. PU 03/22 UNITED RUSAL : Rusal Awards $25 Million Service Contracts to En+ Group; Shares .. MT 03/22 UNITED RUSAL : Continuing connected transactions repair services contracts and .. PU 03/22 UNITED RUSAL : Overseas regulatory announcement PU