UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Industrials Down As Rally In Value Sectors Stalls -- Industrials Roundup

02/10/2021 | 05:05pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly as a rally in cyclical, value sectors stalled.

Carrier United Airlines Holdings said it plans to buy up to 200 flying taxis from electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation for about $1 billion, as the airline industry seeks new technologies to reduce its carbon footprint.

Global buyout firm Advent International is eyeing the sale of the bulk of U.K. electronics engineering company Laird for around $2 billion, including debt, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 1704ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 396 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 789 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,79x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 13 509 M 13 509 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 74 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,90 $
Last Close Price 43,32 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.16%13 509
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.72%27 000
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.29%20 548
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.80%15 656
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.49%13 407
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.50%10 653
