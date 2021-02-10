Industrials Down As Rally In Value Sectors Stalls -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly as a rally in cyclical, value sectors stalled.

Carrier United Airlines Holdings said it plans to buy up to 200 flying taxis from electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation for about $1 billion, as the airline industry seeks new technologies to reduce its carbon footprint.

Global buyout firm Advent International is eyeing the sale of the bulk of U.K. electronics engineering company Laird for around $2 billion, including debt, The Wall Street Journal reported.

