UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
08/28 12:52:09 pm
37.035 USD   +2.25%
MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers in US - WSJ

08/28/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Casino operator MGM Resorts International plans to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers in the United States as widespread travel restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis dented its operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The company, which had about 52,000 full-time and 18,000 part-time employees in the United States, as of Dec. 31, will start laying off workers on Monday, according to an MGM letter to its employees seen by Reuters.

However, the letter does not confirm the number of job cuts.

"Federal law requires companies to provide a date of separation for furloughed employees who are not recalled within six months. Regrettably, August 31, marks (that) date," Chief Executive Officer Bill Hornbuckle said in the letter.

A number of companies are announcing jobs cuts as the U.S. economy suffered its sharpest contraction in at least 73 years in the second quarter due to disruptions induced by the pandemic, with corporate profits sinking deeper.

Hornbuckle said that employees who will be laid off on Aug. 31 will remain in the company's recall list, with those returning to work by end of 2021 retaining their seniority and benefits.

Earlier in the day, Coca-Cola said it would cut thousands of jobs as sales had slumped, while United Airlines confirmed the carrier was preparing for the biggest pilot furloughs and will need to remove 2,850 pilots this year, or about 21% of the total. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

ChangeLast1st jan.
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.88% 10.7 End-of-day quote.-15.88%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 5.70% 24.06 Delayed Quote.-31.44%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 2.17% 36.97 Delayed Quote.-58.88%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 792 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 539 M 10 539 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 91 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,78 $
Last Close Price 36,22 $
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-58.88%10 539
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.30%19 579
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.75%16 412
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.86%13 453
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-23.28%11 239
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.11%10 099
