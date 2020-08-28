MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers in US - WSJ

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Casino operator MGM Resorts International
plans to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers in the United
States as widespread travel restrictions due to the coronavirus
crisis dented its operations, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Friday.
The company, which had about 52,000 full-time and 18,000
part-time employees in the United States, as of Dec. 31, will
start laying off workers on Monday, according to an MGM letter
to its employees seen by Reuters.
However, the letter does not confirm the number of job cuts.
"Federal law requires companies to provide a date of
separation for furloughed employees who are not recalled within
six months. Regrettably, August 31, marks (that) date," Chief
Executive Officer Bill Hornbuckle said in the letter.
A number of companies are announcing jobs cuts as the U.S.
economy suffered its sharpest contraction in at least 73 years
in the second quarter due to disruptions induced by the
pandemic, with corporate profits sinking deeper.
Hornbuckle said that employees who will be laid off on Aug.
31 will remain in the company's recall list, with those
returning to work by end of 2021 retaining their seniority and
benefits.
Earlier in the day, Coca-Cola said it would cut
thousands of jobs as sales had slumped, while United Airlines
confirmed the carrier was preparing for the biggest
pilot furloughs and will need to remove 2,850 pilots this year,
or about 21% of the total.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)