Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Continental Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Options buyers shift to U.S. value stocks on vaccine hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 05:44pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Options investors, who helped push technology stocks to record highs with buying sprees earlier this year, are now taking aim at small-cap and other economically sensitive companies, reflecting a broader rotation into value shares on news of an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Demand for call options, used to position for gains in equities, has surged in the past week among travel and leisure companies whose shares slid under months of coronavirus-fueled lockdowns and travel restrictions, including United Airlines Holdings Inc, Marriott International Inc and Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Options activity also points to improving sentiment toward small-cap stocks, whose performance is closely tied to views on the U.S. economy.

Skew - which measures demand for put options used to protect against downside - has dropped sharply in the past week for the small-cap focused iShares Russell 2000 ETF, reflecting a relative increase in bets on gains.

The options activity mirrors recent trading in broader U.S. equity markets, where investors rotated from growth to value shares on Monday after Pfizer Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

The small-cap Russell 2000 surged 3.7% and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose close to record highs as the vaccine news sparked hopes of a quicker path to a full economic re-opening and recovery. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell.

Both U.S. equities and options markets saw surges in trading volume on Monday, with options volume posting a record. More than 48 million options contracts traded, according to data from the Options Clearing Corporation.

The rotation continued Tuesday as the Russell 2000 continued to outperform, rising 1.9%. The S&P 500 fell marginally, while the Nasdaq dropped 1.4%.

The rotation could spark a rush to call options in travel, leisure and other cyclical names, similar to that seen in August with tech-related names, especially as more individual investors participate, said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"I think that retail traders ... are 'equal opportunity' in their call exuberance," she wrote in an email to Reuters.

So far, the activity in options linked to value shares has not reached the frenzied levels seen around tech-related stocks this year. Investors said they were unsure whether the shift to cyclical and small-cap shares will sustain itself.

Several previous rallies in value stocks have wilted throughout the year, and their long-term performance lags their growth-focused peers.

The drop in skew may indicate hesitancy to buy the underlying stocks given that their outperformance has often been fleeting, said Christopher Jacobson, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group. Calls require a smaller investment.

"Give that investors have already seen several cyclical head-fakes this year, it's not surprising that some of the trading continues to reflect a more cautious outlook," he said. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Tom Brown and David Gregorio)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.90% 29420.92 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.15% 118.48 Delayed Quote.-21.88%
NASDAQ 100 -1.74% 11624.285997 Delayed Quote.38.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.37% 11553.855899 Delayed Quote.32.57%
S&P 500 -0.14% 3545.53 Delayed Quote.8.63%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -3.07% 40.05 Delayed Quote.-53.09%
WYNN RESORTS -5.46% 96.66 Delayed Quote.-42.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:44pOptions buyers shift to U.S. value stocks on vaccine hopes
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:29pConsumer Cos Up, Amazon.com Down, As Consumer Behavior Seen Changing After Va..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:14pOptions buyers storm U.S. value stocks on vaccine hopes
RE
01:56pUnited Airlines returns to New York's JFK after five-year absence
RE
09:23aUNITED CONTINENTAL : Airlines - Responding to Thanksgiving Travel Demand, Adds O..
AQ
11/09Popular Trading Platforms Have Technical Difficulties as Stocks Surge -- 2nd ..
DJ
11/09Corporate America says it is ready to work with Biden
RE
11/09Corporate America says it is ready to work with Biden
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 531 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 754 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,71x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 12 024 M 12 024 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 87 887
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 42,00 $
Last Close Price 41,32 $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-53.09%12 024
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-37.12%23 354
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.83%20 195
AIR CHINA LIMITED-23.51%13 959
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.44%12 349
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-15.15%10 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group