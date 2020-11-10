Options buyers shift to U.S. value stocks on vaccine hopes

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Options investors, who helped
push technology stocks to record highs with buying sprees
earlier this year, are now taking aim at small-cap and other
economically sensitive companies, reflecting a broader rotation
into value shares on news of an effective COVID-19 vaccine.
Demand for call options, used to position for gains in
equities, has surged in the past week among travel and leisure
companies whose shares slid under months of coronavirus-fueled
lockdowns and travel restrictions, including United Airlines
Holdings Inc, Marriott International Inc and
Wynn Resorts Ltd.
Options activity also points to improving sentiment toward
small-cap stocks, whose performance is closely tied to views on
the U.S. economy.
Skew - which measures demand for put options used to protect
against downside - has dropped sharply in the past week for the
small-cap focused iShares Russell 2000 ETF, reflecting a
relative increase in bets on gains.
The options activity mirrors recent trading in broader U.S.
equity markets, where investors rotated from growth to value
shares on Monday after Pfizer Inc said its experimental
COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.
The small-cap Russell 2000 surged 3.7% and the S&P
500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose close to
record highs as the vaccine news sparked hopes of a quicker path
to a full economic re-opening and recovery. Meanwhile, the
tech-heavy Nasdaq fell.
Both U.S. equities and options markets saw surges in trading
volume on Monday, with options volume posting a record. More
than 48 million options contracts traded, according to data from
the Options Clearing Corporation.
The rotation continued Tuesday as the Russell 2000 continued
to outperform, rising 1.9%. The S&P 500 fell marginally, while
the Nasdaq dropped 1.4%.
The rotation could spark a rush to call options in travel,
leisure and other cyclical names, similar to that seen in August
with tech-related names, especially as more individual investors
participate, said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"I think that retail traders ... are 'equal opportunity' in
their call exuberance," she wrote in an email to Reuters.
So far, the activity in options linked to value shares has
not reached the frenzied levels seen around tech-related stocks
this year. Investors said they were unsure whether the shift to
cyclical and small-cap shares will sustain itself.
Several previous rallies in value stocks have wilted
throughout the year, and their long-term performance lags their
growth-focused peers.
The drop in skew may indicate hesitancy to buy the
underlying stocks given that their outperformance has often been
fleeting, said Christopher Jacobson, co-head of derivatives
strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group. Calls require a smaller
investment.
"Give that investors have already seen several cyclical
head-fakes this year, it's not surprising that some of the
trading continues to reflect a more cautious outlook," he said.
(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Tom
Brown and David Gregorio)