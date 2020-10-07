Log in
United Continental Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks rise on hopes for more stimulus

10/07/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Stocks bounced back sharply Wednesday after an abrupt change in direction from President Donald Trump lifted investors' hopes for at least some more fiscal stimulus. Investors sold off stocks Tuesday after he suddenly called off talks on a comprehensive coronavirus relief package.

But he later urged Congress to pass a series of standalone bills that would include aid for the embattled airline industry. That pushed up shares of United Airlines, Delta and American.

But RiverFront Investment Group co-chief investment officer, Kevin Nicholson says investors are betting on stimulus coming after the election.

"Markets are moving up because they believe that if you get a Democratic sweep that there's going to be large scale stimulus as obviously Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have passed bills in the House. So we think, they think you'll have stimulus of a $2-$3 trillion package."

Materials and cyclicals stocks led a broad rally. The Dow and Nasdaq gained nearly 2 percent. The S&P added 1-and-three quarters parent.

And shares of Eli Lilly rose. The drugmaker said it had submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 191 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 269 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,58x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 10 586 M 10 586 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 91 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 42,21 $
Last Close Price 36,38 $
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-60.40%10 150
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.89%19 731
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.27%16 246
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.39%13 469
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-18.32%11 820
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.97%10 421
