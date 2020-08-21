Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Continental Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. international airline passenger contact tracing plan stalls, sources say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 04:37pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Trump administration's efforts to require airlines to collect contact tracing information from U.S.-bound international passengers has stalled, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday, adding such a mandate is unlikely this year.

Major airlines and administration officials have held talks for months over a long-standing effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to mandate the collection and reporting of tracing information from passengers arriving to the United States from foreign destinations.

In June, Reuters reported the White House had tasked an interagency working group with adopting an interim solution that could be in place by Sept. 1 as the issue gained urgency with the coronavirus outbreak.

After a White House meeting this week, airline and U.S. officials, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said no plan is likely to be adopted and in effect before the end of 2020. Some government officials have raised privacy concerns about moving forward with any contact tracing requirements.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Friday "the White House continues to work with the airlines on the best solution to protect the health and safety of the public not only during this ongoing pandemic but for future ones as well."

A spokeswoman for Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and others, said Friday the group continues "to work collaboratively with the federal government to implement contact tracing. We believe contact tracing is a key measure that will instill confidence for the traveling public that airlines and the federal government are prioritizing their health and safety."

The CDC did not respond to a request for comment.

The debate over how and what data should be collected from passengers to quickly identify and contact people exposed to the coronavirus has dragged on for months.

In February, the CDC issued an interim final rule to require airlines to collect five contact data elements from international passengers, including phone numbers, and electronically submit them to Customs and Border Protection to facilitate contact tracing.

That has not been enforced. Airlines protested, arguing they could not provide such information, especially from passengers booking tickets through third-party websites.

Airlines backed setting up a website and mobile application for passengers to send contact information directly to the CDC. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.72% 12.16 Delayed Quote.-56.42%
DEERE & COMPANY 4.40% 199.5 Delayed Quote.10.81%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -2.97% 33.04 Delayed Quote.-61.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
04:37pU.S. international airline passenger contact tracing plan stalls, sources say
RE
03:01pAvianca majority shareholder Efromovich dismisses Brazil corruption allegatio..
RE
08/20American Airlines will suspend flights to 15 U.S. cities amid aid debate
RE
08/20American Airlines will suspend flights to 15 U.S. cities amid aid debate
RE
08/20Delta to block middle seats through Jan. 6 but allow more people on flights
RE
08/20Delta to block middle seats through Jan. 6 but allow more people on flights
RE
08/19UNITED CONTINENTAL : Airlines Doubles Service Between San Francisco and Shanghai..
AQ
08/19U.S., China to double flights between nations
RE
08/18US and China agree to double airline flights between them
AQ
08/18China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 792 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 908 M 9 908 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 91 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,78 $
Last Close Price 34,05 $
Spread / Highest target 76,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.35%9 908
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-52.77%17 546
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.72%14 410
AIR CHINA LIMITED-32.74%13 642
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-25.76%11 432
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-11.36%10 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group