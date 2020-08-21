U.S. international airline passenger contact tracing plan stalls, sources say

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Trump administration's
efforts to require airlines to collect contact tracing
information from U.S.-bound international passengers has
stalled, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters on
Friday, adding such a mandate is unlikely this year.
Major airlines and administration officials have held talks
for months over a long-standing effort by the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to mandate the collection
and reporting of tracing information from passengers arriving to
the United States from foreign destinations.
In June, Reuters reported the White House had tasked an
interagency working group with adopting an interim solution that
could be in place by Sept. 1 as the issue gained urgency with
the coronavirus outbreak.
After a White House meeting this week, airline and U.S.
officials, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity,
said no plan is likely to be adopted and in effect before the
end of 2020. Some government officials have raised privacy
concerns about moving forward with any contact tracing
requirements.
White House spokesman Judd Deere said Friday "the White
House continues to work with the airlines on the best solution
to protect the health and safety of the public not only during
this ongoing pandemic but for future ones as well."
A spokeswoman for Airlines for America, a group representing
American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air
Lines and others, said Friday the group continues "to
work collaboratively with the federal government to implement
contact tracing. We believe contact tracing is a key measure
that will instill confidence for the traveling public that
airlines and the federal government are prioritizing their
health and safety."
The CDC did not respond to a request for comment.
The debate over how and what data should be collected from
passengers to quickly identify and contact people exposed to the
coronavirus has dragged on for months.
In February, the CDC issued an interim final rule to require
airlines to collect five contact data elements from
international passengers, including phone numbers, and
electronically submit them to Customs and Border Protection to
facilitate contact tracing.
That has not been enforced. Airlines protested, arguing they
could not provide such information, especially from passengers
booking tickets through third-party websites.
Airlines backed setting up a website and mobile application
for passengers to send contact information directly to the CDC.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)