UNITED AIRLINES SAYS SENDS NOTICES OF POTENTIAL FURLOUGHS TO SOME 14,000 EMPLOYEES

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Ageing Population
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nasdaq
>
United Continental Holdings, Inc.
UAL
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
(UAL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
01/29 02:45:31 pm
40.13
USD
-5.69%
02:37p
UNITED CONTINENTAL
: Airlines says 14,000 jobs at risk when payroll aid expires
RE
02:25p
United airlines says sends notices of potential furloughs to some 14,000 employees
RE
02:24p
UNITED CONTINENTAL
: Airlines Says Jobs Of Roughly 14,000 Employees Are At Risk When Federal Aid Expires This Spring- CNBC
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
UNITED AIRLINES SAYS SENDS NOTICES OF POTENTIAL FURLOUGHS TO SOME 14,000 EMPLOYEES
01/29/2021 | 02:25pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
UNITED AIRLINES SAYS SENDS NOTICES OF POTENTIAL FURLOUGHS TO SOME 14,000 EMPLOYEES
© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
02:37p
UNITED CONTINENTAL
: Airlines says 14,000 jobs at risk when payroll aid expires
RE
02:25p
United airlines says sends notices of potential furloughs to some 14,000 empl..
RE
02:24p
UNITED CONTINENTAL
: Airlines Says Jobs Of Roughly 14,000 Employees Are At Risk ..
RE
01/28
Dow Rises More Than 500 Points
DJ
01/28
UNITED CONTINENTAL
: DBRS Morningstar Downgraded Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1 ..
AQ
01/27
UNITED CONTINENTAL
: Makes Hawaii Travel Easier with Expanded COVID Testing and ..
PR
01/25
Equities End Mixed as Biden Faces Possible Bipartisan Resistance to $1.9 Tril..
MT
01/25
UNITED CONTINENTAL
: Airlines Launches Travel-Ready Center Platform For COVID-19..
MT
01/25
XPRESSPA
: to Open New XpresCheck COVID-19 Testing Facilities at George Bush, Ne..
MT
01/25
UNITED CONTINENTAL
: Launches Industry-Exclusive Technology to Ease the Burden o..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
15 396 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-6 789 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
15 872 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-1,76x
Yield 2020
0,02%
Capitalization
13 269 M
13 269 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,89x
EV / Sales 2021
1,48x
Nbr of Employees
74 400
Free-Float
99,8%
More Financials
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
46,90 $
Last Close Price
42,55 $
Spread / Highest target
45,7%
Spread / Average Target
10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
J. Scott Kirby
Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart
President
Oscar Munoz
Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman
Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Laderman
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
-1.62%
13 269
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
-0.32%
25 457
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
-10.80%
19 821
AIR CHINA LIMITED
-13.61%
13 836
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
-10.17%
11 921
ANA HOLDINGS INC.
-0.09%
10 255
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master