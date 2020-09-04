Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Continental Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines, DraftKings, Facebook: Stocks That Defined the Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

By Francesca Fontana

United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Changing flights just got cheaper. United Airlines became the first U.S. carrier to permanently end flight change fees for most domestic tickets, the latest effort to boost sluggish demand in the air-travel industry. American Airlines Group Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. on Monday followed suit, a day after United's announcement. Change fees, along with baggage charges, have been a strong source of revenue for airlines and a target for criticism from consumers and lawmakers. United shares fell 3.6% Monday.

DraftKings Inc.

"His Airness" is joining DraftKings. The sports-gambling company said on Wednesday that NBA legend Michael Jordan agreed to purchase an undisclosed stake in DraftKings and become a special adviser to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Jordan, who is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, was the first former player to become the majority owner of an NBA franchise. His partnership with Nike Inc. remains one of the most lucrative franchises in sportswear. DraftKings shares rose 8% Wednesday.

Macy's Inc.

It's no Miracle on 34th Street, but there is reason for more optimism at Macy's. The department-store giant on Wednesday reported $3.6 billion in sales in its recent quarter, up from $3 billion in the previous quarter, and a quarterly loss of $431 million. Interim Chief Financial Officer Felicia Williams said the results were stronger than anticipated, as digital sales improved, stores recovered faster than planned, and sales of luxury goods outpaced expectations. Sales of apparel have remained sluggish as more people continue to work from home, and the back-to-school season has gotten off to a slow start as delays to in-person school in various districts have elongated the season, Ms. Williams said. Macy's shares rose 0.6% Wednesday.

Walmart Inc.

Amazon Prime, meet Walmart+. On Sept. 15, the retail giant will launch Walmart+, a $98-a-year membership that includes free grocery delivery, a discount on gas from Walmart parking lots and the ability to check out via a mobile phone in stores. The new offering is Walmart's latest attempt to build a membership program that can rival Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime service. The Walmart+ program is a version of one Walmart has tested since last year called Delivery Unlimited, which also offers free grocery delivery for $98 a year. In 2017, Walmart scrapped a previous attempt at a membership program called ShippingPass, which offered free shipping on Walmart.com orders. Shares gained 6.3% Tuesday.

Facebook Inc.

Facebook is taking steps to halt election-related misinformation in November. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that the social-media giant will prohibit new political advertisements in the week before the U.S. presidential election and seek to flag premature claims of victory by candidates, steps meant to head off last-minute misinformation campaigns and limit the potential for civil unrest. "This election is not going to be business as usual," he said, noting both the difficulties of voting during a pandemic and likely attacks on the credibility of the results. Facebook shares fell 3.8% Thursday.

Campbell Soup Co.

Campbell is cooling. The soup giant said demand for its soups and other grocery staples is moderating after a monthslong surge fueled by consumers eating at home during lockdown orders. The company expects the deceleration in sales growth to continue in coming months as people return to a more pre-pandemic lifestyle. After getting a chance to win back consumers who had gravitated away from processed, packaged foods in recent years, Chief Executive Mark Clouse said he is focused on retaining shoppers who started cooking with its soups amid the pandemic. Campbell shares fell 7.5% Thursday.

Apple Inc.

Apple users will have to wait longer for an alert about apps that monitor them. The company is delaying a privacy prompt feature that had been set to go into effect this fall, but will now be introduced next year. The new feature will ask iPhone users on an app-by-app basis if they consent to having their behavior tracked. An Apple spokesman said that the company wants "to give developers the time they need to make the necessary changes." Critics of the change say it would hurt app makers by making it harder to sell personalized ads. Apple shares fell 8% Thursday.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.87% 13.61 Delayed Quote.-53.42%
APPLE INC. 0.07% 120.96 Delayed Quote.64.66%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY -1.96% 47.58 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 1.76% 31.77 Delayed Quote.-46.61%
DRAFTKINGS INC. -3.32% 37 Delayed Quote.257.66%
FACEBOOK -2.88% 282.73 Delayed Quote.41.84%
MACY'S 0.53% 7.65 Delayed Quote.-55.24%
NIKE, INC. -0.40% 112.4 Delayed Quote.11.39%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 2.17% 38.21 Delayed Quote.-57.54%
WALMART INC. -1.18% 142.83 Delayed Quote.21.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:27pUNITED AIRLINES, DRAFTKINGS, FACEBOO : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02:50pU.S. job growth loses speed as fiscal stimulus ebbs
RE
01:25pU.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Rose by 1.4 Million in August, Unemployment Rate Fell t..
DJ
12:01pU.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Rose by 1.4 Million in August, Unemployment Rate Fell t..
DJ
11:44aKUDLOW : Trump administration to unveil aid for airlines in matter of weeks
RE
11:43aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Kudlow expects Trump administration to unveil aid for airlin..
RE
11:21aUNITED CONTINENTAL : Strategically Adds Limited Capacity to October Schedule
PR
09:22aU.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Rose by 1.4 Million in August, Unemployment Rate Fell t..
DJ
05:45aUnemployment Likely Declined in August as Hiring Continued
DJ
03:44aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Decline in Tech Shares -- 2nd..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 698 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,70x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 11 118 M 11 118 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 91 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,78 $
Last Close Price 38,21 $
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.54%10 883
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.61%19 833
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.37%15 016
AIR CHINA LIMITED-30.72%13 746
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.75%11 811
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-13.94%10 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group