MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Continental Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history

08/28/2020 | 01:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines announces regional layoffs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Virginia

United Airlines is preparing for the biggest pilot furloughs of its history after announcing on Thursday the need to cut 2,850 pilot jobs this year, or about 21% of the total, without further U.S. government aid.

Airlines, reeling from the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on air travel, have asked the U.S. government for another $25 billion to cover employee payroll through March.

The first tranche, which banned any job cuts until Oct. 1, expires at the end of September, but talks in Washington have stalled as Congress has struggled to reach agreement on a broader coronavirus assistance package.

United's planned cuts, released in a memo to employees and shared with the media, would run between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30. They are significantly higher than the 1,900 announced earlier this week by Delta Air Lines and 1,600 by American Airlines.

Facing a shrinking industry in the years ahead, airlines have generally tried to mitigate the number of forced job cuts by offering early retirement or voluntary departure deals, but some carriers' packages have been more attractive than others.

"While other airlines have chosen to reduce manpower through voluntary means, it is tragic that United has limited those options for our pilots and instead has chosen to furlough more pilots than ever before in our history," the union representing United's 13,000 pilots said in a statement.

United said the numbers were based on current travel demand for the remainder of the year and its anticipated flying schedule, which it said "continues to be fluid with the resurgence of COVID-19 in regions across the U.S."

Chicago-based United is more exposed than its peers to international travel, which is expected to take longer to rebound from the pandemic.

United, which has warned that 36,000 jobs are on the line across the company, has not yet provided final furlough numbers for other work groups.

American said on Tuesday it was cutting 19,000 jobs in addition to voluntary reductions that will see the company's workforce shrink by about 30%.

United's announcement comes on the final day of the Republican National Convention, where President Donald Trump will try to regain momentum against the backdrop of a pandemic that has killed over 180,000 Americans and produced a recession that has resulted in the loss of millions of jobs.

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 3.87% 13.28 Delayed Quote.-53.70%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 2.90% 30.82 Delayed Quote.-47.30%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 5.75% 36.22 Delayed Quote.-58.88%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 792 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 539 M 10 539 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 91 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,78 $
Last Close Price 36,22 $
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-58.88%10 539
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.30%19 122
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.41%15 943
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.73%13 422
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-23.47%11 341
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-15.32%10 232
