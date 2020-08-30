Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Continental Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines bids farewell to change fees in push for bookings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 04:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Passenger self scans her boarding pass to enter United Airlines flight at IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

United Airlines said on Sunday it is permanently eliminating change fees on tickets for U.S. travel effective immediately, the latest effort by a U.S. airline to try to stimulate bookings hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago-based United is among the major U.S. airlines that began implementing temporary waivers of change fees this year to give passengers more flexibility with their travel plans given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Now it is making the policy permanent for all standard Economy and Premium cabin tickets and also applying it to any ticket already booked through the end of the year. The standard change fee - charged to passengers who change their tickets - for domestic flights was $200.

In a video message to customers, Chief Executive Scott Kirby said getting rid of fees is often a top request from passengers.

The move matches Southwest Airlines' long-standing policy of not charging fees for ticket changes.

Rivals American Airlines and Delta Air Lines traditionally do charge for changes. Along with United, they were booking record revenues before the pandemic crushed demand, thanks largely to fees for things like checking luggage or choosing a seat.

In another change, beginning Jan. 1 United will allow customers to list for stand-by for free on a different flight on the same day of travel with the same departure and arrival cities if a seat is available.

Kirby called the moves a departure from decisions airlines had made in the past to survive difficult times, sometimes at the expense of customer service, saying United "won't be following that same playbook as we come out of this crisis."

Airlines are burning through millions of dollars daily because of the pandemic, but agree that restoring customer confidence and providing travel flexibility will be key to encouraging people to start traveling again and pave the path back to profitability.

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 2.33% 13.59 Delayed Quote.-52.62%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 3.80% 31.99 Delayed Quote.-45.30%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 3.09% 37.34 Delayed Quote.-57.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
04:04pUnited Airlines bids farewell to change fees in push for bookings
RE
04:02pUNITED CONTINENTAL : says it will drop widely scorned ticket-change fees
AQ
04:01pUNITED AIRLINES : Permanently Eliminates Change Fees
PR
08/29Lofty Promises Meet Harsh Reality -- WSJ
DJ
08/28UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/28New Covid-19 Layoffs Make Job Reductions Permanent
DJ
08/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tech powers S&P 500 to record closing high, Dow now..
RE
08/28MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed U.S. employees
RE
08/28Wall St gains, S&P 500 on track for 6th straight record closing high
RE
08/28How's The CEO 'Stakeholder Pledge' Working Out? Depends Who You Ask.
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 792 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 865 M 10 865 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 91 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,78 $
Last Close Price 37,34 $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.61%10 865
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.30%20 322
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.36%16 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.86%13 563
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-23.28%11 476
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.11%10 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group