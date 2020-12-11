United Airlines expects more cash burn as virus cases spike

Dec 11 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said
on Friday average cash burn in the fourth quarter could jump up
to $26 million per day, hurt by travel restrictions following a
surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.
The U.S. airline industry is still losing billions of
dollars every month due to weak travel demand, exacerbated by
recent coronavirus travel advisories that have discouraged
holiday travel.
Delta Air Lines and American Airlines also
raised their cash burn expectations earlier this month.
United, which expects fourth-quarter revenue to drop close
to 70% from a year earlier, said it now estimates average daily
cash burn of about $24 million to $26 million, plus $10 million
of average debt principal and severance payments per day in the
quarter.
It had previously estimated daily cash burn of $15 million
to $20 million.
The airline said it was confident of a recovery in 2021.
"Recent positive results in vaccine development and efficacy
show an encouraging line of sight to the other side of the
pandemic," United said.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)