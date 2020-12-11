Log in
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Airlines expects more cash burn as virus cases spike

12/11/2020 | 05:44pm EST
Dec 11 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday average cash burn in the fourth quarter could jump up to $26 million per day, hurt by travel restrictions following a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.

The U.S. airline industry is still losing billions of dollars every month due to weak travel demand, exacerbated by recent coronavirus travel advisories that have discouraged holiday travel.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines also raised their cash burn expectations earlier this month.

United, which expects fourth-quarter revenue to drop close to 70% from a year earlier, said it now estimates average daily cash burn of about $24 million to $26 million, plus $10 million of average debt principal and severance payments per day in the quarter.

It had previously estimated daily cash burn of $15 million to $20 million.

The airline said it was confident of a recovery in 2021.

"Recent positive results in vaccine development and efficacy show an encouraging line of sight to the other side of the pandemic," United said. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -5.23% 17.05 Delayed Quote.-37.27%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -2.06% 41.74 Delayed Quote.-27.12%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -2.58% 48.36 Delayed Quote.-43.65%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 534 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 812 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,05x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 14 445 M 14 445 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 87 887
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 45,24 $
Last Close Price 49,64 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-43.65%14 445
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-27.12%27 070
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.30%21 829
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.56%15 549
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.53%12 945
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-62.05%10 709
