UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Airlines returns to New York's JFK after five-year absence

11/10/2020 | 01:56pm EST
A member of a flight crew wears a face mask as he arrives at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

(Reuters) - United Airlines said on Tuesday it is returning to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) on Feb. 1, 2021, ending a five-year absence in a move it hopes will tap into pent-up demand for transcontinental travel hit by the pandemic.

The U.S. carrier is re-launching service with daily flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco from JFK, which is also a major hub for international travel and normally one of the country's busiest airports, on a reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER with expanded premium seating.

Air travel demand has been severely bruised by the COVID-19 crisis and is expected to remain depressed until there is a widely distributed treatment or vaccines, forcing airlines to drastically scale back their flight schedules.

However, United has found that as people slowly start traveling again, the ones who have taken flights in the midst of the pandemic are more likely to travel again, Chief Communications Officer Josh Earnest said on a call with journalists.

This is allowing the airline to build up a base of customers who are comfortable about air travel, he said, giving it some optimism about an improvement in demand even as it remains "realistic that we are far below the levels that we experienced just one year ago," Earnest said.

On Monday, Chicago-based United said it expects the Thanksgiving holiday week to be its busiest since March and is adding more than 1,400 domestic flights to cater to the surge.

Still, United's overall schedule is only about half of what it was in 2019.

U.S. travel to the New York City area, where United currently operates out of La Guardia and Newark Liberty International, has been particularly hard hit in the pandemic.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton said United's return to JFK "is a clear sign that air travel is returning in New York and across the region."

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE BOEING COMPANY 5.23% 188.53 Delayed Quote.-44.94%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. 0.24% 16.84 Delayed Quote.5.99%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -3.14% 40.035 Delayed Quote.-53.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 531 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 754 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,71x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 12 024 M 12 024 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 87 887
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 42,00 $
Last Close Price 41,32 $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-53.09%12 024
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-37.12%23 354
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.83%20 195
AIR CHINA LIMITED-23.51%13 959
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.44%12 349
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-15.15%10 274
