United Airlines : to Hold Webcast of Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

10/02/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will hold a conference call to discuss third-quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 15, at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its third-quarter earnings release after market close on Wednesday, October 14.

The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website for three months.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-airlines-to-hold-webcast-of-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301144834.html

SOURCE United Airlines


© PRNewswire 2020
