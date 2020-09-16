United Continental : Airlines pilot union leaders vote for deal to prevent furloughs

CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The United Airlines
pilots union leaders said on Wednesday they have voted to
approve a deal with the company that would protect some 2,850
jobs until June 2021, even as the industry battles a sharp
downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.
A full vote by union members will begin on Sept. 21, but the
support of the elected union leaders of the Air Line Pilots
Association that represents United's 13,000 pilots is a key step
in the process.
Chicago-based United has warned that some 16,000 jobs are at
risk without an extension of federal aid that expires on Oct. 1,
but this deal with the pilots - if approved by all union members
- would reduce that number.
Airlines have also been trying to minimize the number of
forced jobs cuts through voluntary packages like early
retirement or temporary leaves.
United's proposed agreement with its pilots offers a second
round of early separation options for all pilots age 50 and over
with 10 years of experience.
It also adds restrictions on the amount of flying by
regional carriers and would provide certain triggers for a pay
raise and other contract modifications that would improve
pilots' work conditions, the union leaders said in a statement.
United has about 13,000 pilots total.
