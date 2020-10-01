Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Continental Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Continental : U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines plane is seen in the background as a passenger sits in IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

U.S. airlines face a winter test of their finances and question marks over the reach of their domestic flight networks after failing, for now, to win fresh federal aid.

American Airlines and United Airlines began laying off 32,000 workers after a deadline passed with no new help from Washington, but told staff they would reverse this if lawmakers reach a deal on COVID-19 relief.

Late Thursday, the U.S. Senate adjourned until Monday evening, suggesting no action on any airline assistance was near.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for 50 minutes Thursday afternoon but "distance on key areas remain," a spokesman for Pelosi said.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday urged Congress to quickly pass standalone legislation to aid airlines.

U.S. airlines are collectively burning about $5 billion of cash a month as passenger traffic has stalled at around 30% of 2019 levels. After tapping capital markets, they say they have enough liquidity to last them at least 12 months at that rate.

They have argued for another $25 billion in federal payroll aid to maintain their workforce and meet demand as the economy rebounds. Without the money, flight networks could further shrink, hampering their revenue power and shortening their liquidity runway.

Between voluntary and involuntary furloughs, major U.S. airlines' workforce will shrink by at least 25% in October.

"Airlines quite correctly have been bulking up on cash ... but to be 25% smaller, best case, how are you going to handle the debt service?" asked airline consultant Mike Boyd.

Cities will lose a number of daily flights and non-stop options, Cowen analyst Helane Becker said. "Service to small communities will decline pretty dramatically," she added.

That threat has resonated with some lawmakers even as the bailout request partly fell victim to broader political turmoil in a bitterly divided Washington.

Some airline officials think if Congress cannot reach agreement now on a broad coronavirus relief package, it may include funding for airlines when it takes up the issue again in the coming months.

But an uncertain recovery has not helped the airlines' case.

Industry experts expect a slight improvement in domestic demand over the winter holidays from current levels, but it will remain far below last year's volumes. Meanwhile, higher-margin business and international travel remain severely depressed.

Daily passengers at U.S. airports have swung from record highs in 2019 to dramatic lows in 2020, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data.

"Right now airline traffic is equal to where it was in the 1970s," said Becker. "And the industry has a balance sheet that is 2019."

Chief executives acknowledge that pre-pandemic air travel demand is unlikely to return for years, and still unknown is how the pandemic, which has forced drastic changes in habits, will impact travel behavior.

American Airlines, which said in August it planned to end service to 15 smaller airports without additional government assistance, said Thursday it is set to end service to 11 cities on Oct. 7.

The airline remains in talks with local officials about continuing service to Stillwater, Oklahoma and Roswell, New Mexico. In an order issued last week, the U.S. Transportation Department said American could not immediately halt service to Joplin, Missouri and Sioux City, Iowa.

By Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 2.36% 12.58 Delayed Quote.-57.15%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 1.24% 35.18 Delayed Quote.-60.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:50pUNITED CONTINENTAL : U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout
RE
05:31pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout
RE
02:49pConsumer Spending Rises in August, but Incomes Pose Hurdle for U.S Recovery -..
DJ
01:03pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. House Speaker Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to spe..
RE
12:49pStimulus hopes ease markets into eventful fourth quarter
RE
11:59aWHITE HOUSE OPEN TO CORONAVIRUS AID : Press Secretary
RE
11:50aU.S. labor market, income data point to drawn-out economic recovery
RE
11:09aJobless Claims Hold Steady for Fifth Straight Week -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:03aConsumer Spending Rises in August, but Incomes Pose Hurdle for U.S Recovery -..
DJ
10:00aUNITED CONTINENTAL : Wall Street ticks up amid hopes that Congress can deliver
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 463 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 287 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,51x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 10 112 M 10 112 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 91 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 41,68 $
Last Close Price 34,75 $
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-60.55%10 112
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.71%19 426
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.01%15 077
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.90%13 386
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-20.23%11 747
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.97%10 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group