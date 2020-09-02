Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Continental Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Continental : U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak to furlough 2,000 workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 01:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Amtrak train is parked at the platform inside New York's Penn Station, the nation's busiest train hub, which will be closing tracks for repairs causing massive disruptions to commuters in New York City

U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak will furlough more than 2,000 workers as a result of the steep decline in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amtrak said in a statement that despite other cuts, "significant reductions remain necessary due to the slow recovery of ridership and revenue. Approximately 1,950 agreement team members will be furloughed" and 100 management jobs will be cut in the coming weeks.

In May, Amtrak said it needed a new $1.475 billion bailout and disclosed plans to cut its workforce by up to 20% in the coming budget year.

The company, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, received $1 billion in emergency funding from Congress in April. Amtrak, a government-owned corporation that gets annual subsidies from Congress, has said previously it employs about 20,000 workers.

Ridership and revenue levels are down 95% year over year since the pandemic began, Amtrak has said.

U.S. House of Representatives Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio said the committee's panel overseeing rail issues would hold a hearing on Sept. 9 with Amtrak Chief Executive Bill Flynn.

"It's time for Republicans in the Senate to stop sitting on these important bills and do their job to protect Amtrak employees and so many others currently in need," DeFazio, a Democrat, said.

Much of the U.S. transportation sector has been battered by COVID-19.

Transit agencies are urging Congress to approve $32 billion to $36 billion on top of a $25 billion bailout approved by Congress in March. Urban transit systems have been devastated by millions of workers staying home rather than commuting and a sharp decline in tourism.

Private U.S. bus companies are seeking $15 billion in government assistance.

U.S. airports want another $10 billion in government assistance on top of an earlier $10 billion bailout, while passenger airlines want a further $25 billion in payroll assistance.

United Airlines said on Wednesday it planned to cut 16,370 jobs as early as Oct. 1 without new government assistance.

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
01:32pUNITED CONTINENTAL : U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak to furlough 2,000 workers
RE
12:47pUnited Airlines to cut 16,370 jobs as the pandemic rages
RE
11:34aUNITED CONTINENTAL : plans to furlough 16,000 workers, fewer than expected
AQ
11:27aUnited Airlines to cut 16,370 jobs as the pandemic rages
RE
09/01Qantas does not plan to remove booking change fees permanently - CEO
RE
09/01UNITED CONTINENTAL : Trump vows to help struggling U.S. airlines
RE
09/01AMERICAN AIRLINES : Trump vows to help struggling U.S. airlines
RE
09/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: AstraZeneca closer to a Covid-19 vaccine
09/01UNITED CONTINENTAL : August Continues the Trend of International Flights Returni..
AQ
09/01UNITED CONTINENTAL : Airlines Permanently Eliminates Change Fees
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 792 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,59x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 10 478 M 10 478 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 91 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,78 $
Last Close Price 36,01 $
Spread / Highest target 66,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.12%10 478
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.49%19 509
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.51%15 340
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.98%13 716
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-20.61%11 782
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.11%10 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group