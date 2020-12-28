United Continental : U.S. screens 1.28 million people at U.S. airports

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation
Security Administration said it screened 1.28 million passengers
on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since mid-March,
when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.
The number of U.S. air travelers is still about 50% lower
than the same date last year, but Sunday was the sixth day in
the last 10 that volume surpassed 1 million. The rise comes
despite public health officials urging Americans to avoid
holiday travel this year.
