United Continental Holdings, Inc.

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
Summary 
Summary

United Continental : U.S. screens 1.28 million people at U.S. airports

12/28/2020 | 01:29pm GMT
WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.28 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

The number of U.S. air travelers is still about 50% lower than the same date last year, but Sunday was the sixth day in the last 10 that volume surpassed 1 million. The rise comes despite public health officials urging Americans to avoid holiday travel this year. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -1.45% 15.66 Delayed Quote.-45.40%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -1.93% 43.26 Delayed Quote.-50.89%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 482 M - 11 488 M
Net income 2020 -6 812 M - -5 054 M
Net Debt 2020 15 665 M - 11 624 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,78x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 12 588 M 12 588 M 9 341 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 87 887
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 45,52 $
Last Close Price 43,26 $
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-50.89%12 588
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-32.06%25 234
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC12.00%22 496
AIR CHINA LIMITED-24.53%14 523
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.26%12 482
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-61.79%10 996
