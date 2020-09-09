Log in
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
United Continental : to add new direct U.S. flights to Africa, India, Hawaii

09/09/2020 | 11:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop

United Airlines said Wednesday it plans to add new non-stop flights to Africa, India and Hawaii as it reconfigures its network in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The No. 3 U.S. airline said next year it will operate the first direct flights between the United States and Bangalore, India -- launching flights to and from San Francisco. Both cities are tech hubs.

United also plans to add new daily service between Chicago and New Delhi.

United will also introduce flights between Washington Dulles and Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria, and new direct flights between Newark and Johannesburg. It will also start direct flights between Chicago and Kona, Hawaii, and Newark/New York and Maui.

United needs government approval for the new international routes. All the new flights are set to start in 2021, with the exception of the Chicago-New Delhi flights that will begin in December.

In late July, India agreed to allow U.S. air carriers to resume flights after coming under criticism from the U.S. Transportation Department.

By David Shepardson

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 699 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,65x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 10 848 M 10 848 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 91 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 41,50 $
Last Close Price 37,28 $
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
Managers
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.68%10 848
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-44.36%20 672
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.71%15 397
AIR CHINA LIMITED-27.18%14 393
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.64%12 679
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-11.02%10 832
