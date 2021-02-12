Log in
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

White House says no intention to require COVID-19 testing on domestic flights

02/12/2021 | 02:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A passenger makes his way through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was not currently planning to require people to take COVID-19 tests before domestic airline flights after the prospects of new rules raised serious concerns among U.S. airlines, unions and some lawmakers.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Friday that "reports that there is an intention to put in place new requirements, such as testing, are not accurate."

Psaki spoke after the chief executives of major U.S. airlines, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, met virtually with White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last month the agency was "actively looking" at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to U.S. domestic flights.

The CDC on Jan. 26 began requiring negative COVID-19 tests or evidence of recovery from the disease from nearly all U.S.-bound international passengers aged 2 and older.

Any CDC order would first need to be drafted and then reviewed by other federal agencies in the Biden administration, including the White House.

The White House and officials told Reuters this week that no formal order had been circulated and that officials were not expected to endorse requiring negative COVID-19 tests before domestic flights, but added that decision could change at a later date.

"We had a very positive, constructive conversation focused on our shared commitment to science-based policies as we work together to end the pandemic, restore air travel and lead our nation toward recovery," Nick Calio, chief executive of the Airlines for America industry group, said in a statement after the meeting on Friday.

The White House has a separate interagency meeting scheduled for later Friday to discuss coronavirus issues.

The meeting of airline CEOs, Zients and other administration officials involved in COVID-19 issues came after the industry strongly objected to the possibility of requiring COVID-19 testing before domestic flights.

Southwest Airlines warned such a requirement could put jobs at risk and a major aviation union said it could lead to airline bankruptcies.

One idea that has been under serious consideration is for the CDC to issue recommendations advising against travel to specific areas of the United States with high COVID-19 caseloads, although those travel recommendations would not be binding, officials said.

The CDC currently has a broad recommendation discouraging all non-essential air travel.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)

By David Shepardson and Steve Holland


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 396 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 789 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,79x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 13 547 M 13 547 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 74 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Continental Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,90 $
Last Close Price 43,44 $
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.44%13 547
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.6.24%27 133
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.57%20 546
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.48%15 553
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.28%13 251
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.48%10 682
