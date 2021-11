The accumulated losses for the period ended 30-09-2021 is SAR 134,037 Thousand, which is 33.51% of the paid-up Capital of SAR 400 million based on the condensed interim Financial Statements for the three-month and nine-month period ended on 30-09-2021. The primarily reason behind these losses is due to the decrease in net underwriting result. Thereof the company will apply the procedures and instructions for companies listed in Saudi Capital Market whose accumulated losses are equal to or more than 20% and less than 35% of its share capital.

The company transferred the amount of statutory reserve amounting SAR 31,944 Thousand to the accumulated losses after completing all the regulatory requirements.