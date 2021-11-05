2Q Report For Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 11/05/2021 | 02:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED SECOND QUARTER REPORT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED Incorporated under the Laws of Canada THE PERIOD AT A GLANCE (Unaudited) As at Sept. 30 As at March 31 2021 2021 Net equity value per Common Share 1 $ 179.76 $ 170.66 Net assets 2 $ 2,181,800 $ 2,072,040 Number of Common Shares outstanding at period end 12,094,493 12,096,093 Six months ended September 30 2021 2020 Net investment income per Common Share 1 $ 0.31 $ 0.89 Dividends per Common Share Quarterly $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Additional 3 $ 1.11 $ 1.09 Net income per Common Share $ 10.80 $ 20.46 Net investment income 1, 2 $ 3,880 $ 11,024 See Management's Discussion and Analysis for Use of Non-GAAP Measures. In thousands of Canadian dollars. This additional dividend represents the annual distribution of the prior year's annual net investment income after payment of Preferred Share dividends and quarterly Common share dividends. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Company's external auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, have not performed a review of these interim financial statements of United Corporations Limited. 1 UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the unaudited interim condensed financial performance and financial condition of United Corporations Limited ("United" or the "Company") for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 should be read in conjunction with: the March 31, 2021 Annual Report, including the MD&A, the Company's audited annual financial statements and the notes and supplementary financial information; the Company's MD&A and unaudited interim condensed financial statements and notes for the previous quarter of fiscal 2022; and the unaudited interim condensed financial statements and notes contained in this report. These unaudited interim condensed financial statements have been prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as set out in the Handbook of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. The reporting currency for the Company is the Canadian dollar, and all amounts in the following discussion are in Canadian dollars. This MD&A is dated as of November 3, 2021. This MD&A may contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the results or events mentioned in this discussion to differ materially from actual results or events. No assurance can be given that results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them. The Company United is a closed-end investment corporation that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange. United is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities, as management believes that over long periods of time, common equities, as an asset class, will outperform fixed-income instruments or balanced funds. From time to time, however, assets of the Company may be invested in interest-bearingshort-term securities pending the selection of suitable equity investments. The Company has been a closed-end investment corporation since 1929. The Common Shares have persistently traded at a discount to their net asset value, ranging from approximately a 40% discount to a 20% discount over the past 10 years. Management believes that shareholders who have invested in the Common Shares of the Company recognize that the Common Shares of the Company usually trade at a discount to their net asset value. On March 4, 2020, the Company announced its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") and has renewed its NCIB effective March 9, 2021. Further information is included on page 7 of this interim report. Closed-end investment corporations have the following benefits: they often allow investors the opportunity to purchase assets at a discounted price; they have management expense ratios which are generally much lower than those for actively-managedopen-ended funds; and the management of a closed-end investment corporation's portfolio is not impacted by shareholder subscription or redemption activities. United has no plans to become an open-ended investment fund. The majority of the Company's investment portfolio is actively managed by Comgest Asset Management International Limited ("CAMIL"), Harding Loevner LP ("Harding Loevner") and Causeway Capital Management LLC ("Causeway"). Each of these managers has a global equity mandate. As of September 30, 2021, $798,769,000 (March 31, 2021 - $770,341,000), $851,976,000 (March 31, 2021 - $785,480,000) and $441,915,000 (March 31, 2021 - $427,880,000) of equity investments were managed by CAMIL, Harding Loevner, and Causeway, respectively. CAMILis part of the Comgest group which is an independent, international asset management group, with headquarters in Paris and offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Brussels, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Milan, Singapore, Tokyo and a representative office in London. Since inception in 1985, CAMIL has pursued a long-term 'Quality Growth' investment style with the objective of selecting quality companies with solid prospects for sustainable growth. With more than 180 employees of 30 different nationalities, CAMIL serves a diverse global client base and manages assets of over $48.5 billion U.S. dollar (estimated data as of June 30, 2021). The portfolio will generally hold between 30 - 40 companies. Harding Loevner is a global investment manager and is based out of Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA. The investment philosophy emphasizes the merits of long-term investment in high-quality, growing businesses, and the investment approach relies on in-depth fundamental research including analysis of the competitive structure of global industries and the competitive position of individual companies. The portfolio will generally hold between 35 - 75 companies. Causeway Capital is a global investment manager and is based out of Los Angeles, California, USA. The investment philosophy emphasizes the merits of value investing and combines both fundamental and quantitative research to identify investment opportunities in equity markets around the world. The portfolio will generally hold between 40 - 60 companies. 2 UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The Company also has a long-term investment in Algoma Central Corporation ("Algoma"), a public shipping company. Algoma is a related party and is a reporting issuer which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange with a profile on SEDAR. The investment in Algoma is consistent with the Company's investment strategy and contributes to achieving the investment objective of the Company. Further related party information is provided in Note 11 to the financial statements in the March 31, 2021 Annual Report. Investment Strategy The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Company's investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long term. The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities. Net equity value and net investment income may vary significantly from period to period depending on the economic environment and market conditions. Use of Non-GAAP Measures This MD&A contains references to "net equity value per Common Share" and "net investment income per Common Share". These terms do not have any standardized meanings in GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these measures provide information useful to our shareholders in evaluating the Company's financial results. Net equity value per Common Share is used by investors and management as a comparison to the market price of its Common Shares to determine the discount or premium at which the Company's Common Shares are trading, relative to the net equity value per Common Share. In order to determine its net equity value per Common Share, the Company deducts the cost of redemption of its Preferred Shares from its net assets. Net investment income per Common Share is used by both investors and management to assess the approximate amount of dividends to be distributed on Common Shares. In order to determine its net investment income per Common Share, the Company deducts the dividends paid and accrued on its Preferred Shares from net investment income. Net equity value per Common Share is calculated as follows (in thousands of dollars, except number of Common Shares and per Common Share amounts): September 30 March 31 2021 2021 Net assets $ 2,181,800 $ 2,072,040 Deduct: Cost of redemption 1,567 First Preferred Shares 1,567 1959 and 1963 Series Second Preferred Shares 6,180 6,180 7,747 7,747 Net equity value $ 2,174,053 $ 2,064,293 Common Shares outstanding 12,094,493 12,096,093 Net equity value per Common Share $ 179.76 $ 170.66 3 Attachments Original document

