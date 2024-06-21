June 19, 2024

UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, Ontario - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of

Dividend

First Preferred Shares

August 2, 2024

August 15, 2024

$0.375

Second Preferred Shares,

August 2, 2024

August 15, 2024

$0.375

1959 Series

Second Preferred Shares,

August 2, 2024

August 15, 2024

$0.375

1963 Series

Common Shares

August 2, 2024

August 15, 2024

$0.30

United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

For further information please contact:

Frank J. Glosnek

Treasurer

Telephone: (416) 947-2578

Fax: (416) 362-2592

www.ucorp.ca

United Corporations Limited published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 17:23:06 UTC.