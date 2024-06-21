June 19, 2024

UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, Ontario - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of Dividend First Preferred Shares August 2, 2024 August 15, 2024 $0.375 Second Preferred Shares, August 2, 2024 August 15, 2024 $0.375 1959 Series Second Preferred Shares, August 2, 2024 August 15, 2024 $0.375 1963 Series Common Shares August 2, 2024 August 15, 2024 $0.30

United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

For further information please contact:

Frank J. Glosnek

Treasurer

Telephone: (416) 947-2578

Fax: (416) 362-2592

www.ucorp.ca