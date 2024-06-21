June 19, 2024
UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
TORONTO, Ontario - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
Class
Record Date
Payable Date
Amount of
Dividend
First Preferred Shares
August 2, 2024
August 15, 2024
$0.375
Second Preferred Shares,
August 2, 2024
August 15, 2024
$0.375
1959 Series
Second Preferred Shares,
August 2, 2024
August 15, 2024
$0.375
1963 Series
Common Shares
August 2, 2024
August 15, 2024
$0.30
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
For further information please contact:
Frank J. Glosnek
Treasurer
Telephone: (416) 947-2578
Fax: (416) 362-2592
www.ucorp.ca
