June 19, 2024

UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, Ontario - United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2024:

% of

Votes

% of

Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Cast

Withheld

Votes Cast

Christopher A. Alexander

9,856,324

99.74

25,766

0.26

David J. Dawson

9,880,586

99.98

1,504

0.02

Duncan N.R. Jackman

9,625,675

97.41

256,415

2.59

C.O. Trinity Jackman

9,626,332

97.41

255,758

2.59

Fahad Khan

9,628,767

97.44

253,323

2.56

Kim Shannon

9,879,405

99.97

2,685

0.03

David R. Wingfield

9,875,620

99.93

6,470

0.07

For further information please contact:

Richard B. Carty

Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (416) 947-2578

Fax: (416) 362-2592

www.ucorp.ca

