June 19, 2024

UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, Ontario - United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2024:

% of Votes % of Director Nominee Votes For Votes Cast Withheld Votes Cast Christopher A. Alexander 9,856,324 99.74 25,766 0.26 David J. Dawson 9,880,586 99.98 1,504 0.02 Duncan N.R. Jackman 9,625,675 97.41 256,415 2.59 C.O. Trinity Jackman 9,626,332 97.41 255,758 2.59 Fahad Khan 9,628,767 97.44 253,323 2.56 Kim Shannon 9,879,405 99.97 2,685 0.03 David R. Wingfield 9,875,620 99.93 6,470 0.07

For further information please contact:

Richard B. Carty

Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (416) 947-2578

Fax: (416) 362-2592

www.ucorp.ca