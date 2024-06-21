June 19, 2024
UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
TORONTO, Ontario - United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2024:
% of
Votes
% of
Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Cast
Withheld
Votes Cast
Christopher A. Alexander
9,856,324
99.74
25,766
0.26
David J. Dawson
9,880,586
99.98
1,504
0.02
Duncan N.R. Jackman
9,625,675
97.41
256,415
2.59
C.O. Trinity Jackman
9,626,332
97.41
255,758
2.59
Fahad Khan
9,628,767
97.44
253,323
2.56
Kim Shannon
9,879,405
99.97
2,685
0.03
David R. Wingfield
9,875,620
99.93
6,470
0.07
For further information please contact:
Richard B. Carty
Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 947-2578
Fax: (416) 362-2592
www.ucorp.ca
