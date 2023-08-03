August 1, 2023
UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
TORONTO, Ontario - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
Amount of
Class
Record Date
Payable Date
Dividend
First Preferred Shares
November 3, 2023
November 15, 2023
$0.375
Second Preferred Shares,
November 3, 2023
November 15, 2023
$0.375
1959 Series
Second Preferred Shares,
November 3, 2023
November 15, 2023
$0.375
1963 Series
Common Shares
November 3, 2023
November 15, 2023
$0.30
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
For further information please contact:
Frank J. Glosnek
Treasurer
Telephone: (416) 947-2578
Fax: (416) 362-2592
www.ucorp.ca
