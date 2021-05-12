United Corporations : For the year ended March 31, 2021

UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This document has been prepared for the purpose of providing Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial performance and financial condition for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the March 31, 2021 year-end financial statements of United Corporations Limited ("United" or the "Company") which form part of this Annual Report dated May 4, 2021. These financial statements have been prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). The reporting currency for the Company is the Canadian dollar, and all amounts in the following discussion are in Canadian dollars.

This MD&A may contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the results or events mentioned in this discussion to differ materially from actual results or events. No assurance can be given that results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

The Company

United is a closed-end investment corporation that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange. United is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities, as management believes that over long periods of time, common equities, as an asset class, will outperform fixed-income instruments or balanced funds. From time to time, however, assets of the Company may be invested in interest-bearingshort-term securities pending the selection of suitable equity investments.

The Company has been a closed-end investment corporation since 1929. The Common Shares have persistently traded at a discount to their net asset value, ranging from approximately a 40% discount to a 20% discount over the past 10 years. Management believes that shareholders who have invested in the Common Shares of the Company recognize that the Common Shares of the Company usually trade at a discount to their net asset value. On March 4, 2020, the Company announced its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") and has renewed its NCIB effective March 9, 2021. Further information is included on page 9 of this annual report.

Closed-end investment corporations have the following benefits: they often allow investors the opportunity to purchase assets at a discounted price; they have management expense ratios which are generally much lower than those for actively-managedopen-ended funds; and the management of a closed-end investment corporation's portfolio is not impacted by shareholder subscription or redemption activities.

United has no plans to become an open-ended investment fund.

The majority of the Company's investment portfolio is actively managed by Comgest Asset Management International Limited ("CAMIL"), Harding Loevner LP ("Harding Loevner") and Causeway Capital Management LLC ("Causeway"). Each of these managers has a global equity mandate. As of March 31, 2021, $770,341,000 (2020 - $nil), $785,480,000 (2020 - $510,802,000) and $427,880,000 (2020 - $181,151,000) of equity investments were managed by CAMIL, Harding Loevner, and Causeway, respectively.

CAMIL is part of the Comgest group which is an independent, international asset management group, with headquarters in Paris and offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Brussels, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Milan, Singapore, Tokyo and a representative office in London. Since inception in 1985, CAMIL has pursued a long-term 'Quality Growth' investment style with the objective of selecting quality companies with solid prospects for sustainable growth. With more than 180 employees of 30 different nationalities, CAMIL serves a diverse global client base and manages assets of over $46 billion USD (estimated data as of December 31, 2020). The portfolio will generally hold between 30 - 40 companies.

Harding Loevner is a global investment manager and is based out of Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA. The investment philosophy emphasizes the merits of long-term investment in high-quality, growing businesses, and the investment approach relies on in-depth fundamental research including analysis of the competitive structure of global industries and the competitive position of individual companies. The portfolio will generally hold between 35 - 75 companies.

Causeway Capital is a global investment manager and is based out of Los Angeles, California, USA. The investment philosophy emphasizes the merits of value investing and combines both fundamental and quantitative research to identify investment opportunities in equity markets around the world. The portfolio will generally hold between 40 - 60 companies.