  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. United Corporations Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNC   CA9101442031

UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED

(UNC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/12 02:14:34 pm
108.34 CAD   -0.35%
02:52pUNITED CORPORATIONS  : For the year ended March 31, 2021
PU
05/05UNITED CORPORATIONS  : Declaration of Dividend
PU
05/04UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED  : Announces Dividend on Common Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Corporations : For the year ended March 31, 2021

05/12/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT

2021

UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED

THE FISCAL YEAR AT A GLANCE

Year ended March 31

2021

2020

Net equity value per Common Share 1

$

170.66

$

137.95

Net investment income per Common Share 1

$

2.31

$

2.29

Net income (loss) per Common Share

$

34.88

$

(7.15)

Cash dividends paid per Common Share

$

1.20

Quarterly

$

1.20

Additional 2

$

1.09

$

1.05

Net assets 3

$

2,072,040

$

1,680,040

Net investment income 1, 3

$

28,349

$

28,272

Number of Common Shares outstanding at year end

12,096,093

12,122,893

  1. See Management's Discussion and Analysis for Use of Non-GAAP measures.
  2. This additional dividend represents the annual distribution of the prior year's annual net investment income after payment of Preferred Share dividends and quarterly dividends.
  3. In thousands of Canadian dollars.

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m (Toronto time). The AGM will be held as a virtual-only meeting in order to comply with legal requirements and social distancing best practices in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. All shareholders are invited to attend.

UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DUNCAN N. R. JACKMAN

Chairman and President

United Corporations Limited

CHRISTOPER A. ALEXANDER

Chairman and CEO

Globestage Partners Inc.

DAVID J. DAWSON

Managing Director

Protiviti

FAHAD KHAN

Vice-President, Investments

E-L Financial Corporation Limited

KIM SHANNON

President and Co-Chief Investment Officer

Sionna Investment Managers Inc.

MARK M. TAYLOR

Treasurer

Canadian Northern Prairie Lands Company Inc.

MICHAEL J. WHITE

Chairman of the Board

Addenda Capital Inc.

DAVID R. WINGFIELD

Partner

Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP

HONORARY DIRECTOR

THE HONOURABLE HENRY N. R. JACKMAN

Honorary Chairman

The Empire Life Insurance Company

OFFICERS

DUNCAN N. R. JACKMAN

Chairman and President

SCOTT F. EWERT

Vice-President

RICHARD B. CARTY

Corporate Secretary

FRANK J. GLOSNEK

Treasurer

2

UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This document has been prepared for the purpose of providing Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial performance and financial condition for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the March 31, 2021 year-end financial statements of United Corporations Limited ("United" or the "Company") which form part of this Annual Report dated May 4, 2021. These financial statements have been prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). The reporting currency for the Company is the Canadian dollar, and all amounts in the following discussion are in Canadian dollars.

This MD&A may contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the results or events mentioned in this discussion to differ materially from actual results or events. No assurance can be given that results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

The Company

United is a closed-end investment corporation that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange. United is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities, as management believes that over long periods of time, common equities, as an asset class, will outperform fixed-income instruments or balanced funds. From time to time, however, assets of the Company may be invested in interest-bearingshort-term securities pending the selection of suitable equity investments.

The Company has been a closed-end investment corporation since 1929. The Common Shares have persistently traded at a discount to their net asset value, ranging from approximately a 40% discount to a 20% discount over the past 10 years. Management believes that shareholders who have invested in the Common Shares of the Company recognize that the Common Shares of the Company usually trade at a discount to their net asset value. On March 4, 2020, the Company announced its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") and has renewed its NCIB effective March 9, 2021. Further information is included on page 9 of this annual report.

Closed-end investment corporations have the following benefits: they often allow investors the opportunity to purchase assets at a discounted price; they have management expense ratios which are generally much lower than those for actively-managedopen-ended funds; and the management of a closed-end investment corporation's portfolio is not impacted by shareholder subscription or redemption activities.

United has no plans to become an open-ended investment fund.

The majority of the Company's investment portfolio is actively managed by Comgest Asset Management International Limited ("CAMIL"), Harding Loevner LP ("Harding Loevner") and Causeway Capital Management LLC ("Causeway"). Each of these managers has a global equity mandate. As of March 31, 2021, $770,341,000 (2020 - $nil), $785,480,000 (2020 - $510,802,000) and $427,880,000 (2020 - $181,151,000) of equity investments were managed by CAMIL, Harding Loevner, and Causeway, respectively.

CAMIL is part of the Comgest group which is an independent, international asset management group, with headquarters in Paris and offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Brussels, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Milan, Singapore, Tokyo and a representative office in London. Since inception in 1985, CAMIL has pursued a long-term 'Quality Growth' investment style with the objective of selecting quality companies with solid prospects for sustainable growth. With more than 180 employees of 30 different nationalities, CAMIL serves a diverse global client base and manages assets of over $46 billion USD (estimated data as of December 31, 2020). The portfolio will generally hold between 30 - 40 companies.

Harding Loevner is a global investment manager and is based out of Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA. The investment philosophy emphasizes the merits of long-term investment in high-quality, growing businesses, and the investment approach relies on in-depth fundamental research including analysis of the competitive structure of global industries and the competitive position of individual companies. The portfolio will generally hold between 35 - 75 companies.

Causeway Capital is a global investment manager and is based out of Los Angeles, California, USA. The investment philosophy emphasizes the merits of value investing and combines both fundamental and quantitative research to identify investment opportunities in equity markets around the world. The portfolio will generally hold between 40 - 60 companies.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Corporations Limited published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 18:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 501 M 413 M 413 M
Net income 2021 423 M 349 M 349 M
Net cash 2021 99,3 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 315 M 1 088 M 1 086 M
EV / Sales 2020 -11,8x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Corporations Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Duncan N. R. Jackman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank J. Glosnek Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Margaret Kimberley Shannon Independent Director
Michael John White Independent Director
David R. Wingfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED2.81%1 088
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION13.38%8 284
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.62%4 021
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION47.87%3 096
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.28.20%2 627
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.6.44%2 517