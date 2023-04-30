Advanced search
    UDCD   QA000A0KD6M9

UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(UDCD)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-04-19
1.141 QAR   +0.35%
04/20United Development Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/19United Development Q P S C : Investor Relations Presentation Q1 2023
PU
04/15United Development Q P S C : UDC's President & CEO Wins International Sustainability and ESG Leadership Award
PU
Transcript : United Development Company Q.P.S.C., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 30, 2023

04/30/2023 | 06:00am EDT
Hello, and welcome to the United Development Co. First Quarter '23 Results Call. I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded.I'd now like to welcome Roy Thomas from QNB...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 811 M 497 M 497 M
Net income 2022 388 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2022 3 354 M 921 M 921 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 3 959 M 1 087 M 1 087 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Technical analysis trends UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karim Farhat Director-Financial & Business Planning
Maher Naeem Chief Financial Officer
Turki bin Mohamed Khalid Al-Khater Chairman
Talal Jondi Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Q.P.S.C.-12.23%1 087
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.06%40 237
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.82%33 066
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.69%27 662
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.06%24 085
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.64%21 184
