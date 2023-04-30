Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Qatar
Qatar Exchange
United Development Company Q.P.S.C.
News
Summary
UDCD
QA000A0KD6M9
UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
(UDCD)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange -
2023-04-19
1.141
QAR
+0.35%
04/20
United Development Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/19
United Development Q P S C : Investor Relations Presentation Q1 2023
PU
04/15
United Development Q P S C : UDC's President & CEO Wins International Sustainability and ESG Leadership Award
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Financials
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : United Development Company Q.P.S.C., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 30, 2023
04/30/2023
Hello, and welcome to the United Development Co. First Quarter '23 Results Call. I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded.I'd now like to welcome Roy Thomas from QNB...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
04/20
United Development Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/19
United Development Q P S C : Investor Relations Presentation Q1 2023
PU
04/15
United Development Q P S C : UDC's President & CEO Wins International Sustainability and E..
PU
03/29
United Development Q P S C : Hospitality Development Company Inaugurates TONO by Akira Bac..
PU
03/29
United Development Q P S C : UDC's Ittisal awarded with Stevie Awards for outstanding cust..
PU
03/27
United Development Q P S C : UDC Celebrates Global Recycling Day and World Water Day
PU
03/21
United Development Q P S C : UDC Launches Tree Planting Initiative for New Employees to Re..
PU
03/19
United Development Company Q.P.S.C.(DSM:UDCD) dropp..
CI
03/06
United Development Q P S C : Company's Annual General Assembly approves 5.5% Cash Dividend..
PU
02/15
United Development Q P S C : With the participation of the General Retirement & Social Ins..
PU
More news
Financials
QAR
USD
Sales 2022
1 811 M
497 M
497 M
Net income 2022
388 M
107 M
107 M
Net Debt 2022
3 354 M
921 M
921 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,9x
Yield 2022
4,23%
Capitalization
3 959 M
1 087 M
1 087 M
EV / Sales 2021
4,02x
EV / Sales 2022
4,39x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
56,5%
More Financials
Chart UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karim Farhat
Director-Financial & Business Planning
Maher Naeem
Chief Financial Officer
Turki bin Mohamed Khalid Al-Khater
Chairman
Talal Jondi
Executive Director-Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
-12.23%
1 087
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
2.06%
40 237
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED
1.82%
33 066
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.
-3.69%
27 662
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.
-8.06%
24 085
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED
-3.64%
21 184
More Results
