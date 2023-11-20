Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2023: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, celebrated the 8th edition of 'Qatar Sustainability Week' through a series of community events and activations. This initiative, launched by Earthna Center (a Member of Qatar Foundation), took place from the 4th to the 11th of November, aiming to promote environmental awareness as part of a nationwide campaign encouraging individuals to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle and emphasizing the importance of sustainability in our daily lives.



The launch event, held on the 5th of November at Qatar Foundation, was attended by company representatives and officials. UDC has consistently been at the forefront of addressing sustainability challenges, advocating for community engagement, and implementing award-winning environmental initiatives and programs that underscore its commitment to building sustainable communities. These efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically targeting the promotion of sustainable cities and communities, climate action, good health and wellbeing, and the conservation of life on land.



Through its active participation in Qatar Sustainability Week, UDC is spearheading a movement for change towards a more sustainable future. This year's edition featured a weeklong series of events, including:



Community Garden Activation



The Community Garden Activation event took place on November 4th. This gathering witnessed active community participation in gardening activities, providing a delightful opportunity for residents to unite and partake in a meaningful initiative that contributes to UDC's awareness raising efforts at The Pearl Island. Children also had the chance to engage in accompanying painting activities and enjoy face painting.



Noteworthy is the special seasonal flower planting event hosted by UDC's community management team on October 14th at Hadiqa Centrale, located at The Pearl Boulevard. This event provided residents of The Pearl Island with a unique chance to join hands in enhancing the community's beauty while fostering a connection with nature through gardening.



Inauguration of New Collec'Thor Sea Cleaners



On November 6th, The Pearl Island unveiled its new Collec'Thor Sea Cleaners in an event attended by a delegation from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), the Executive Director of Earthna, and representatives from UDC. The event took place at the Corinthia Yacht Club in Porto Arabia.



The Collec'Thor Sea Cleaners, also known as Seabins, are ingeniously designed floating trash collectors made from recycled materials, capable of holding up to 20 kilograms of waste. In 2021, UDC initiated the Seabins project in Porto Arabia, installing ten sea bins that successfully collected 1,740 kilograms (1.74 tons) of debris from Porto Arabia Marina.



Building upon the success of the project, UDC expanded the 'Seabin' initiative in 2023 by adding 10 more new sea cleaners in various areas of The Pearl Island. These new additions feature higher capacity and advanced technology, contributing to the preservation of water quality and the protection of the ecosystem. Since its inauguration in 2021, the Seabin project has filtered more than 3 billion liters of water litter and collected over 1.5 tons of waste from the marina.



In early 2023, UDC conducted a Beach Cleanup Drive at Bahri Villas South Beach on Global Recycling Day. Additionally, a World Water Day awareness campaign was launched to promote the use of automated water taps instead of traditional ones. These campaigns aimed to underscore the significance of recycling in waste reduction and the prevention of water pollution, ultimately fostering a healthier marine environment.



Plastic Campaign Recognition



On November 9th, UDC hosted a recognition ceremony to honor and celebrate the achievements of retailers who participated in The Pearl Island Recycling Initiative. Trophies made of recycled material were presented during the event, organized in collaboration with Earthna Center, Seashore Group, and Power Waste Management & Transport Co. WLL (PWMT).



Held at The Oyster building, the event recognized key players who demonstrated their commitment to reducing single-use plastic waste, contributing to the success of the six-month campaign. During this period, 1,095 kg of plastic was collected, bringing the total since the last campaign to 2,295 kg. Additionally, 1,200 retail discount vouchers were utilized this year.



As an organization dedicated to playing a pivotal role in Qatar's development, UDC's business practices are closely aligned with the broader goals of sustainable economic and social development outlined in the State of Qatar's vision for 2030. This commitment is evident in the incorporation of sustainable development programs into the company's business decisions and practices.



Inauguration of Cut the Plastic Cutlery



Aligning with UDC's commitment to promote sustainable dining practices, a campaign has been launched in collaboration with retailers to minimize the use of plastic in daily catering operations. As part of this initiative, UDC is implementing a new policy to eliminate single-use plastic cutlery from all retail food and beverage outlets at The Pearl Island. This strategic move aims to significantly reduce plastic waste, underscoring UDC's unwavering dedication to transforming The Pearl Island into a sustainable dining destination.

Blood Donation Campaign

In partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation, UDC organized a blood donation campaign targeting residents, employees, and the general public. The campaign's objective was to encourage individuals to contribute to the treatment and preservation of lives through voluntary blood donation. This season's campaign recorded an impressive number of over 200 donors participated, surpassing records from previous years. Donating blood is a selfless act that can significantly impact the lives of others, fostering the creation of healthy and sustainable communities.



ESG Report



UDC is a prominent Qatari public shareholding company, established in 1999 and listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since June 2003. In 2022, UDC achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first listed real estate company in Qatar to release its Environmental, Social, and Governance Report (ESG) to the Qatar Stock Exchange. This report officially discloses UDC's environmental and sustainability-friendly strategies and accomplishments.

Furthermore, UDC is committed to reflecting on its achievements in 2023 in its upcoming ESG report. This report will address critical issues such as climate change, pollution, natural resource conservation, and biodiversity preservation.



In 2022, UDC attained an impressive overall ESG score of 94%. The score breakdown is as follows: 100% for Environmental, 93% for Social, and 89% for Corporate Governance. These scores align with the stringent requirements set forth by the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) sustainability standards.



CSR Award



UDC's initiatives and sustainability practices have garnered recognition for their positive impact on The Pearl Island community. These practices are in alignment with the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, emphasizing responsibility towards employees, the community, and the environment.



UDC was proudly awarded the esteemed "Best in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)" accolade at the Qatar CSR Summit 2023. The announcement was made during the official gala dinner and awards ceremony organized earlier this year by Qatar University making UDC the first real estate company to receive this prestigious award.



CSR Accreditation



This year, UDC has been awarded the highest Gold Certification by CSR Accreditation, a leading UK-based organization associated with Buckinghamshire New University that delivers a global standard of social responsibility. This achievement marks a significant milestone for UDC, as it is now the first in Qatar to receive such recognition from a notable accreditation-giving body. UDC remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and excellence in all aspects of its operations.



Eco-Friendly Commute



UDC is proactively transitioning 50% of its transportation fleet from petrol-powered vehicles to electric alternatives. Additionally, the company has introduced a hybrid plug-in limousine service, aimed at reducing urban heat and greenhouse gas emissions by an impressive 65%, all while providing luxurious and sustainable transportation.



Furthermore, UDC operates the region's inaugural fully electric water taxi within The Pearl Island. This initiative not only eliminates underwater noise but also contributes to the conservation of marine ecosystems, all while significantly reducing carbon emissions. UDC's commitment to sustainable transportation reflects its dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation in the pursuit of a greener future.



ISO Certifications



Earlier this year, UDC achieved significant recognition by receiving five certifications that attest to the alignment of its services and operations with internationally recognized standards established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The awarded certifications include ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety Management), ISO 27001 (Information Security Management), and ISO 22301 (Business Continuity Management). The prestigious international accreditation was bestowed upon UDC by the British Standards Institution (BSI), underscoring the company's commitment to excellence across various facets of its business.



Green Apple Awards



This year, UDC was honored with four prestigious international environment and sustainability awards by The Green Apple Organization. These accolades recognize the company's remarkable achievements in pollution control, energy efficiency, water management, and carbon reduction. UDC's commitment to excellence in these critical areas underscores its dedication to advancing environmental improvement and promoting sustainable development on a global scale.



Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability



UDC's consecutive participation in Qatar Sustainability Week for the second-year underscores not only the company's commitment to the well-being of the community but also its strategic environmental and sustainability initiatives outlined for the period 2022-2026. Recognizing the environmental implications of plastic on climate change, UDC is dedicated to offsetting all greenhouse gas emissions. This commitment involves the promotion of low-carbon solutions, a drive to reduce plastic usage, and the establishment of comprehensive recycling mechanisms throughout The Pearl Island.



By adopting these measures, UDC aspires to position itself as an industry leader, pioneering premium development projects centered around sustainable and eco-friendly living. This strategic direction reflects not only a commitment to environmental responsibility but also an astute investment in the future. UDC aims to meet the discerning expectations of investors, creating developments that resonate with the values of sustainability and contribute positively to the broader community.