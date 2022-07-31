Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. United Development Company Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UDCD   QA000A0KD6M9

UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(UDCD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-07-27
1.521 QAR   +2.91%
06:53aUNITED DEVELOPMENT Q P S C : Investor Relations Presentation Q2 2022
PU
07/27United Development Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/27UNITED DEVELOPMENT Q P S C : Company announces financial results for the first half of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Development Q P S C : Investor Relations Presentation Q2 2022

07/31/2022 | 06:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED

DEVELOPMENT

COMPANY

- Financial Results -

-2022 -

- 30th June 2022 -

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

Table of Contents

Overview of the Company

3

Board of Directors

4 - 6

Key Highlights

7

Development Key Highlights

8

Corporate Governance

9

Share Information

10

Dividend Payout

11

Financial Performance

12 - 18

Business Segments Overview

19

Major Operating Assets

20

Major Projects

21

Additional Information

22 - 27

OVERVIEW OF UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

3

United Development Company (UDC) is a leading Qatari public shareholding company with a mission to identify and invest in long- term projects contributing to Qatar's growth and providing good shareholder value. Established in 1999, the Company was first listed on the Qatar Exchange in June of 2003. It has an authorized share capital of QR 3.5 billion and total assets of QR 20 billion on 30th June 2022.

From day one, the Company actively contributed in the development of the State of Qatar, rapidly evolving into a leading Qatari

Public Shareholding Company and has successfully established a group of various good performing investments.

Through a combination of project activities and commercial enterprise, UDC and its subsidiaries have accumulated a large amount of specific experience including detailed knowledge of real-estate development, property management, hospitality and maritime, infrastructure and utilities.

UDC's flagship project is The Pearl-Qatar, an urban mixed-use,man-made island development. Located 350 meters offshore of

Doha's prestigious West Bay District, The Pearl-Qatar is one of the largest real estate developments in the Gulf.

UDC is also developing Gewan Island located adjacent to The Pearl-Qatar Island, into the Company's latest world class residential, commercial, hospitality and entertainment project. This development has the potential of becoming a magnificent destination that will maintain UDC's future growth.

UDC established a business model for synergistic growth, creating and operating a diverse portfolio of substantial related businesses that leverage off one another and generate sustainable earnings.

United Development Company, has added 11 accolades in the 2021 Arabian Property Awards.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4

H.E. Mr. Turki bin Mohammed Al-

H.E. Sheikh Faisal Bin Fahed Al Thani

Mr. Ali Hussain Ibrahim

Khater

Alfardan

Chairman

Vice Chairman

Board Member

BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONTD…

5

Mr. Abdulaziz Mohammed Hamad Al

Mr. Abdulrahman Saad Al-

Mr. Nasser Jaralla Saeed Jaralla Al

Mana

Shathri

Marri

Board Member

Board Member

Board Member

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UDC - United Development Company PSC published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 10:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
