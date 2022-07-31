United Development Q P S C : Investor Relations Presentation Q2 2022

OVERVIEW OF UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

United Development Company (UDC) is a leading Qatari public shareholding company with a mission to identify and invest in long- term projects contributing to Qatar's growth and providing good shareholder value. Established in 1999, the Company was first listed on the Qatar Exchange in June of 2003. It has an authorized share capital of QR 3.5 billion and total assets of QR 20 billion on 30th June 2022.

From day one, the Company actively contributed in the development of the State of Qatar, rapidly evolving into a leading Qatari

Public Shareholding Company and has successfully established a group of various good performing investments.

Through a combination of project activities and commercial enterprise, UDC and its subsidiaries have accumulated a large amount of specific experience including detailed knowledge of real-estate development, property management, hospitality and maritime, infrastructure and utilities.

UDC's flagship project is The Pearl-Qatar, an urban mixed-use,man-made island development. Located 350 meters offshore of

Doha's prestigious West Bay District, The Pearl-Qatar is one of the largest real estate developments in the Gulf.

UDC is also developing Gewan Island located adjacent to The Pearl-Qatar Island, into the Company's latest world class residential, commercial, hospitality and entertainment project. This development has the potential of becoming a magnificent destination that will maintain UDC's future growth.

UDC established a business model for synergistic growth, creating and operating a diverse portfolio of substantial related businesses that leverage off one another and generate sustainable earnings.

United Development Company, has added 11 accolades in the 2021 Arabian Property Awards.