United Development Q P S C : The Pearl Island achieves full visitor capacity since World Cup start

Doha - Qatar, December 10, 2022: With the World Cup group stage and last-16 round over, and the kickoff of the quarterfinals, United Development Company's exciting line-up of events and visitor attractions taking place at The Pearl Island, have achieved an outstanding success among tourists, fans and local visitors, with the number of people attending each day reaching full capacity, making The Pearl Island one of the leading visitor hotspots and the ultimate fan destination so far during the World Cup.



The significant visitor influx to The Pearl Island reflects UDC's organizational success, whether in terms of world class entertainment content suitable for visitors of all ages and walks of life, or in terms of the smooth arrangements to accommodate hundreds of thousands of visitors and vehicles with total ease, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Traffic, whose support was crucial to the successful management of traffic without any major incidents occurring.



Despite The Pearl Island reaching its maximum visitor capacity, people were able to move smoothly, comfortably, and easily from one activity or attraction to another, as was planned by UDC, which explains why the peak attendance numbers were consistently high on a daily basis, not to forget the major role played by the Metrolink and Pearl Bus complimentary services, in easing transportation in and out as well as within The Pearl Island.



While many events were taking place concurrently in different locations at The Pearl Island, each of them succeeded in attracting big crowds, starting with Qarnevale Quartier's 10 days of dazzling masquerade-style festival, organized in collaboration with "Festi Group", the founder and organizer of the famous Venice Carnival, moving to Medinafest which concluded on December 8th brimming with international street performances inspired by European, American, Asian and African heritage, up to Arabia Experience which reflects Qatari culture through arts and hospitality tents and marketplace, and Porto Beat, a dazzling DJ and visual effects experience that spreads positive festive vibes, the latter two continuing until December 18th, similarly to the live matches screening on Porto Arabia's Amphitheater.



In addition to these events, new attractions announced by UDC for the World Cup were equally popular among visitors, including Duck Lake, Beach Centrale, The Pearl Fountain, and The Pearl Photo Walk, not to forget the opening of the spectacular KAI restaurant from London, at Corinthia Yacht Club at The Pearl Island, the inauguration of Corinthia Golf Club in Gewan Island, and the big variety of restaurants and retail shops that were filled with tourists all throughout the day, since the launch of UDC's World Cup events at The Pearl Island.



