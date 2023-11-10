Doha, Qatar - 8 November 2023: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, is pleased to announce a significant increase in the number of vehicles visiting The Pearl Island in October 2023, reinforcing its status as a premier destination in Qatar.



During the month of October, The Pearl Island recorded the entry of approximately 1.76 million vehicles, marking a notable 6% increase from the previous month of September 2023 and a 4% increase compared to the same period last year. This surge in vehicle influx reflects the island's sustained appeal and the growing interest of residents and visitors alike.



UDC remains committed to monitoring and tracking vehicle entry through specialized devices designed to observe traffic movement. This is one of the many advanced technologies that UDC employs to measure visitor footfall and improve the overall experience on the island.



The Pearl Island's sustained popularity is attributed to its thriving population of 52,000, which has become the fastest-growing community in Doha. Additionally, the island offers a wide array of retail, dining, and recreational options, not to mention an exciting lineup of events that take place throughout the year, attracting both residents and visitors alike.



UDC's dedication to enriching the island's offerings is manifested with the opening of major facilities namely Corinthia Yacht Club, United School International, Floresta Galleria mall, and the highly anticipated United International Hospital scheduled to open early in 2024. These additions contribute to the island's status as a holistic and thriving community.



It is noteworthy that The Pearl Island has attracted more than 16 million vehicles since the beginning of this year and is forecasted to surpass the figures achieved last year in 2022, despite The Pearl Island reaching its peak visitor limit, largely attributed to its successful World Cup-related events and attractions.



The Pearl Island maintains its stature as a prominent residential, retail, and leisure destination, offering a unique blend of luxury and comfort. It equally continues to stand as a cherished tourist landmark that is family-friendly and provides exceptional experiences for residents and visitors of all categories and ages.

