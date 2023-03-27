Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. United Development Company Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UDCD   QA000A0KD6M9

UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(UDCD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-03-21
1.035 QAR   +1.37%
04:48aUnited Development Q P S C : UDC Celebrates Global Recycling Day and World Water Day
PU
03/21United Development Q P S C : UDC Launches Tree Planting Initiative for New Employees to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint at The Pearl Island
PU
03/19United Development Company Q.P.S.C.(DSM:UDCD) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Development Q P S C : UDC Celebrates Global Recycling Day and World Water Day

03/27/2023 | 04:48am EDT
Doha, Qatar, 27 March 2023: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, held two campaigns aimed at protecting the marine environment; Beach Cleanup Drive at Bahri Villas South beach, and World Water Day awareness campaign that aims to promote the usage of automated water taps instead of traditional ones.

These initiatives were launched to commemorate Global Recycling Day, which is celebrated annually on March 18, and World Water Day celebrated on March 22, where the two campaigns highlight the role recycling plays in reducing waste and preventing water pollution, leading to a healthier marine environment.

Global Recycling Day 2023 (Beach Clean Up Drive)

In partnership with Seashore Recycling, UDC and its affiliate companies Qatar Cool, Ronautica Middle East, Hospitality Development Company, and Corinthia Yacht Club, participated in a beach cleanup at Bahri Villas South at The Pearl Island, to reflect their commitment towards protecting marine life and promoting a healthy marine ecosystem. The campaign saw the active participation of residents, staff, families, and volunteers.

Recycling is integrated in almost every aspect of UDC's operations, contributing to a healthy ecosystem for the entire community, as part of globally recognized waste management mechanisms, recycling strategy, and other environmentally friendly initiatives such as paperless transactions, automated waste collection system, environmentally friendly packaging, smart lighting, and usage of single use drinking bottles to eliminate plastic usage.

The annual Global Recycling Day at The Pearl Island demonstrates the strength and unity of The Pearl community in their willingness to keep the environment clean and comes as an opportunity to showcase team efforts and community engagement in protecting The Pearl Island's shores and coastlines.

World Water Day 2023

With this year's theme, "Be the change you want to see in the world", World Water Day 2023 was celebrated with a message that encouraged the community to take action by changing the way they use, consume and manage water through switching all their water taps into automated ones, emphasizing that this simple change can result in up to 70% reduction in water consumption across the entire Island. Automated water taps are useful due to their ability to reduce water consumption, through a allows a touchless sensor that allows water to flow when needed, in an effortless manner.

UDC has always been driven by water sustainability, supporting the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and Sanitation for all by 2030. To achieve this goal, UDC has developed several initiatives and projects which include the placement of automated water taps in all offices, that will reduce water consumption by 22,200 cbm, as well as substituting freshwater with recycled and treated sewage effluent water to irrigate the entire Island landscape which spans a land area of 650,000 sqm (equivalent to 91 football pitches). This has contributed to collectively saving more than 8 billion liters of potable water (equivalent to more than 3,300 Olympic-size swimming pools) leading to a healthier marine environment.

In 2021, UDC had installed ten seabins in Porto Arabia Marina, which have also had a substantial impact on the reduction of plastics and debris that ends up in the water around coastal areas of the Island. The seabins resulted in the collection of over one ton of marine litter (plastic and other waste), and because each seabin filters approximately 600,000 liters of water per day for plastic and microplastics, almost 399 million liters of water was filtered (equivalent to 159 Olympic-size swimming pools).

With those two campaigns UDC continues to show its commitment towards engaging its employees and community towards positive change and promoting environmental awareness at its workplace as well as The Pearl and Gewan Islands.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UDC - United Development Company PSC published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 08:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
