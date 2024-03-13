Doha, Qatar - 13 March 2024: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, successfully launched the second edition of The Pearl Ramadan Football Tournament. The resident tournament commenced on March 12th and will continue until March 24th at Temba Arena Football Court in Costa Malaz at The Pearl Island.



This year's tournament boasts the participation of 16 teams, an increase from the 12 teams in last year's edition. This sporting event will be sponsored by several service providers/contractors incorporating with The Pearl Island, as well as with Paris Saint German Academy comprising residents from diverse backgrounds across the island. By expanding community participation in sports activities, UDC aims to cultivate a culture of fitness and wellbeing throughout the community.



At UDC, fostering a sense of community and promoting healthy living are essential pillars of sustainable development. The Pearl Island Ramadan Football Tournament exemplifies the company's commitment to these ideals. By providing residents with opportunities for active participation and friendly competition, UDC not only encourages physical fitness but also facilitates meaningful interaction and solidarity among residents. This tournament is just one of many initiatives aimed at creating a vibrant and inclusive community on The Pearl Island. Through initiatives like these, UDC aims to not only enhance the quality of life for its residents but also strengthen its commitment to corporate social responsibility, making The Pearl Island a truly unique and thriving community.



Renowned for its exemplary community management, The Pearl Island continues to evolve as a preferred destination for sports and fitness enthusiasts. Throughout Ramadan, UDC endeavors to promote healthy activity and community engagement through the spirit of football.



In tandem with the football tournament, UDC is hosting The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar on Porto Arabia's waterfront, offering residents and visitors alike a traditional cultural experience of shopping and leisure amidst the Ramadan nights. This vibrant event adds to the spirit of community and celebration on The Pearl Island, creating a truly enriching and rewarding atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan.