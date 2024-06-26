June 26, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS - EMERGENT

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 1, 2024 at 15:30 in Karachi to consider and approve the financial budget of the Company, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 and discuss any other business matters.

The Company has declared the closed period from 26-06-2024 to 01-07-2024 as required under clause 5.6.1 (d) of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the exchange accordingly.

Regards,

______________________

Company Secretary

M. Imran