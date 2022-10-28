United Distributors Pakistan : Financial Result for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

October 27, 2022

General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

Subject: UN-AUDITEDFINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday October 27, 2022 at 15:30, recommended the following:

(i) CASH DIVIDEND NIL (ii) BONUS SHARES NIL (iii) RIGHT SHARES NIL

The financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are attached.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours Sincerely,

_______________________

Muhammad Imran

Company Secretary