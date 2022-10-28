United Distributors Pakistan : Financial Result for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
October 27, 2022
General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi
Subject: UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday October 27, 2022 at 15:30, recommended the following:
(i)
CASH DIVIDEND
NIL
(ii)
BONUS SHARES
NIL
(iii)
RIGHT SHARES
NIL
The financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are attached.
The Quarterly Report of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
Yours Sincerely,
_______________________
Muhammad Imran
Company Secretary
UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 - UNAUDITED
Quarter ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Note
(Rupees in '000')
Revenue from contracts with customers
14
142,474
188,713
Cost of sales
(87,263)
(110,913)
Gross profit
55,211
77,800
Marketing and distribution expenses
(47,354)
(44,246)
Administrative and general expenses
(14,766)
(9,651)
Other operating expenses
(2,849)
(409)
Other income
5,208
1,631
Operating (Loss) / profit
(4,550)
25,125
Finance cost
(22,899)
(5,518)
Share of (loss)/profit from associate
(130,246)
77,493
(Loss) / profit before income tax
(157,695)
97,100
Income tax
15,503
(17,157)
(Loss) / profit after income tax
(142,192)
79,943
Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)
(Rs. 4.03)
Rs. 2.27
The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
COMPANY SECRETARY
UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 - UNAUDITED
Quarter ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
---------------- (Rupees in '000') -----------
(Loss) / profit after income tax
(142,192)
79,943
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that will not be subsequently
reclassified in profit or loss:
Change in fair value of investment
carried at fair value through
other comprehensive income (OCI)
(66,214)
(270,281)
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
(208,406)
(190,338)
The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
COMPANY SECRETARY
Disclaimer
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 04:12:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED
Sales 2021
647 M
2,93 M
2,93 M
Net income 2021
-78,5 M
-0,36 M
-0,36 M
Net Debt 2021
118 M
0,53 M
0,53 M
P/E ratio 2021
-22,6x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 199 M
5,43 M
5,43 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,99x
EV / Sales 2021
2,92x
Nbr of Employees
90
Free-Float
14,7%
Chart UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.