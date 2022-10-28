Advanced search
    UDPL   PK0039301012

UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED

(UDPL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
34.00 PKR   -5.56%
United Distributors Pakistan : Financial Result for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PU
United Distributors Pakistan : Financial results for the year ended June 30,2022
PU
United Distributors Pakistan Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
United Distributors Pakistan : Financial Result for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

10/28/2022 | 12:13am EDT
October 27, 2022

General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

Subject: UN-AUDITEDFINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday October 27, 2022 at 15:30, recommended the following:

(i)

CASH DIVIDEND

NIL

(ii)

BONUS SHARES

NIL

(iii)

RIGHT SHARES

NIL

The financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are attached.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours Sincerely,

_______________________

Muhammad Imran

Company Secretary

UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 - UNAUDITED

Quarter ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

Note

(Rupees in '000')

Revenue from contracts with customers

14

142,474

188,713

Cost of sales

(87,263)

(110,913)

Gross profit

55,211

77,800

Marketing and distribution expenses

(47,354)

(44,246)

Administrative and general expenses

(14,766)

(9,651)

Other operating expenses

(2,849)

(409)

Other income

5,208

1,631

Operating (Loss) / profit

(4,550)

25,125

Finance cost

(22,899)

(5,518)

Share of (loss)/profit from associate

(130,246)

77,493

(Loss) / profit before income tax

(157,695)

97,100

Income tax

15,503

(17,157)

(Loss) / profit after income tax

(142,192)

79,943

Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)

(Rs. 4.03)

Rs. 2.27

The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

COMPANY SECRETARY

UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 - UNAUDITED

Quarter ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

---------------- (Rupees in '000') -----------

(Loss) / profit after income tax

(142,192)

79,943

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be subsequently

reclassified in profit or loss:

Change in fair value of investment

carried at fair value through

other comprehensive income (OCI)

(66,214)

(270,281)

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

(208,406)

(190,338)

The annexed notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

United Distributors Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 04:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 647 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
Net income 2021 -78,5 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net Debt 2021 118 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 199 M 5,43 M 5,43 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Distributors Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Salman Hussain Chawala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED-20.93%6
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.91.77%27 804
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 617
FMC CORPORATION7.97%14 914
ICL GROUP LTD4.63%11 474
OCI N.V.69.07%8 240