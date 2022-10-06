United Distributors Pakistan : Financial results for the year ended June 30,2022

October 5, 2022

General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

Subject: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 15:30 at registered office Karachi, recommended the following:

(i) CASH DIVIDEND NIL (ii) BONUS SHARES NIL (iii) RIGHT SHARES NIL

The financial results of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 are attached.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 14:30 at Dunkin Donuts, Rahat Commercial Street, Khayaban-e-Rahat, DHA Phase 6, Karachi.

The share transfer book of the Company will be closed from October 22,2022 to October 28,2022 (both days inclusive) for holding the AGM.

The Annual Report of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours Sincerely,

_______________________

Muhammad Imran

Company Secretary

UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED

Plot No. 105 Sector 7-A Mehran Town Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi.

Tel: (92-21) 35116823 (+92)331-111-0835 Email: info@udpl.com.pk