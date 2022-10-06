United Distributors Pakistan : Financial results for the year ended June 30,2022
October 5, 2022
General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi
Subject: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 15:30 at registered office Karachi, recommended the following:
(i)
CASH DIVIDEND
NIL
(ii)
BONUS SHARES
NIL
(iii)
RIGHT SHARES
NIL
The financial results of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 are attached.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 14:30 at Dunkin Donuts, Rahat Commercial Street, Khayaban-e-Rahat, DHA Phase 6, Karachi.
The share transfer book of the Company will be closed from October 22,2022 to October 28,2022 (both days inclusive) for holding the AGM.
The Annual Report of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
Yours Sincerely,
_______________________
Muhammad Imran
Company Secretary
UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED
Plot No. 105 Sector 7-A Mehran Town Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi.
Tel: (92-21) 35116823 (+92)331-111-0835 Email: info@udpl.com.pk
UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
2022
2021
Note
(Rupees in '000')
Revenue from contracts with customers
25
659,410
646,626
Cost of sales
26
(368,719)
(397,168)
Gross profit
290,691
249,458
Marketing and distribution expenses
27
(171,575)
(162,974)
Administrative and general expenses
28
(49,258)
(30,806)
Other operating expenses
29
(2,950)
(1,100)
Other income
30
15,016
9,906
Operating profit
81,924
64,484
Finance cost
31
(22,354)
(11,422)
Share of loss from associate
(458,847)
(142,561)
Loss before income tax
(399,277)
(89,499)
Income tax
32
46,872
11,022
Profit loss after income tax
(352,405)
(78,477)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
33
(Rs. 9.99)
(Rs. 2.22)
The annexed notes from 1 to 43 form an integral part of these financial statements
UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
2022
2021
(Rupees in '000')
Loss for the year
(352,405)
(78,477)
Other comprehensive loss
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to statement of
profit or loss:
Share of remeasurements of post employment benefit
obligations of associate
(12,061)
(16,618)
Deferred tax relating to component of other comprehensive
income
1,809
2,493
(10,252)
(14,125)
Change in fair value of investment carried at fair value through
other comprehensive income (OCI)
(492,298)
113,171
Other comprehensive (loss) / income
(502,550)
99,046
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the year
(854,955)
20,569
The annexed notes from 1 to 43 form an integral part of these financial statements
