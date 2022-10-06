Advanced search
    UDPL   PK0039301012

UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED

(UDPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
33.30 PKR   -.--%
United Distributors Pakistan : Financial results for the year ended June 30,2022
PU
08/30United Distributors Pakistan Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/07Farmdar announced that it has received $1.3 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
United Distributors Pakistan : Financial results for the year ended June 30,2022

10/06/2022 | 12:22am EDT
October 5, 2022

General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

Subject: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 15:30 at registered office Karachi, recommended the following:

(i)

CASH DIVIDEND

NIL

(ii)

BONUS SHARES

NIL

(iii)

RIGHT SHARES

NIL

The financial results of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 are attached.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 14:30 at Dunkin Donuts, Rahat Commercial Street, Khayaban-e-Rahat, DHA Phase 6, Karachi.

The share transfer book of the Company will be closed from October 22,2022 to October 28,2022 (both days inclusive) for holding the AGM.

The Annual Report of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours Sincerely,

_______________________

Muhammad Imran

Company Secretary

UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED

Plot No. 105 Sector 7-A Mehran Town Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi.

Tel: (92-21) 35116823 (+92)331-111-0835 Email: info@udpl.com.pk

UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

2022

2021

Note

(Rupees in '000')

Revenue from contracts with customers

25

659,410

646,626

Cost of sales

26

(368,719)

(397,168)

Gross profit

290,691

249,458

Marketing and distribution expenses

27

(171,575)

(162,974)

Administrative and general expenses

28

(49,258)

(30,806)

Other operating expenses

29

(2,950)

(1,100)

Other income

30

15,016

9,906

Operating profit

81,924

64,484

Finance cost

31

(22,354)

(11,422)

Share of loss from associate

(458,847)

(142,561)

Loss before income tax

(399,277)

(89,499)

Income tax

32

46,872

11,022

Profit loss after income tax

(352,405)

(78,477)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

33

(Rs. 9.99)

(Rs. 2.22)

The annexed notes from 1 to 43 form an integral part of these financial statements

UNITED DISTRIBUTORS PAKISTAN LIMITED

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

2022

2021

(Rupees in '000')

Loss for the year

(352,405)

(78,477)

Other comprehensive loss

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to statement of

profit or loss:

Share of remeasurements of post employment benefit

obligations of associate

(12,061)

(16,618)

Deferred tax relating to component of other comprehensive

income

1,809

2,493

(10,252)

(14,125)

Change in fair value of investment carried at fair value through

other comprehensive income (OCI)

(492,298)

113,171

Other comprehensive (loss) / income

(502,550)

99,046

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the year

(854,955)

20,569

The annexed notes from 1 to 43 form an integral part of these financial statements

Disclaimer

United Distributors Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 04:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
