The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The Company achieved net profit of SR 89m vs. 53.4m for same quarter last year. The increase in the net profit is due to increase in Q3 revenue by 12.1% vs. same quarter last year, that driven by sales growth of retail sector in addition to growth of Extra's service and consumer finance services. This led to growth of gross profit by 24.2% to register SR 280.2m vs. SR 225.6m for same quarter last year, which drove the company's net profit to grew by 66.6%. despite increase of the SG&A vs. same quarter last year. It's worth noting that United Company for Financial Services achieved net profit of SR 35.5m vs. SR 6m for same quarter last year.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The Company achieved net profit of SR 89m vs. SR 100.5m for previous quarter. this is mainly driven by slight drop in the Company's gross profit vs. previous quarter by 3.3% due to seasonal change in the sales mix in Q3 2021 vs. previous quarter. in addition to increase in other income in previous quarter. that led to drop in Company's net profit vs. previous quarter by 11.4%.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The Company achieved net profit of SR 270.7m vs. 178.5m for same period last year. The increase in the net profit is due to increase of revenue by 1.46% vs. same period last year. But, growth of Extra service & consumer finance sectors revenue drove gross profit growth of 14.91% vs. same period last year to register SR 830.2m vs. SR 722.5m for same period last year, in addition to higher other income, which drove The Company net profit to grew by 51.7%. despite of increase in SG&A vs. SPLY. it's worth noting that United Company for Financial Services achieved net profit of SR 81.1m vs. SR 6.2m for SPLY.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion