United Energy : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

07/28/2022
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

聯合能源集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 467)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of United Energy Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 15 August 2022, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

17/F, Far East Finance Centre

16 Harcourt Road

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

United Energy Group Limited

Hung Lap Kay

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 July 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Hong Wei (Chairman) and Ms Zhang Meiying and independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chau Siu Wai, Mr. San Fung and Ms. Wang Ying.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

United Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
