UNITED ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(467)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/29
1.21 HKD   +0.83%
UNITED ENERGY : Monthly Return
PU
UNITED ENERGY : Monthly Return
PU
UNITED ENERGY : Monthly Return
PU
United Energy : Monthly Return

02/01/2021 | 03:18am EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/01/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

United Energy Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

Date Submitted

01/02/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00467

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

60,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$600,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

60,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$600,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

HK$600,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

26,283,850,410

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

26,283,850,410

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Share Option

Scheme

Exercise price:

HK$0.93

(11/ 05/2006 )

Ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

23,256,637

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of

new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be issued

Currency Nominal value

during the

pursuant

of

at close of

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

nominal

preceding

Exercised during

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

the month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 08:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
