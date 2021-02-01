United Energy : Monthly Return

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/01/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
United Energy Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
Date Submitted
01/02/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00467
|
Description :
|
Ordinary Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
60,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$600,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
60,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$600,000,000.00
|
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
N/A
|
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
|
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
|
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
currency) :
HK$600,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
|
26,283,850,410
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
Nil
N/A
N/A
N/A
|
Balance at close of
the month
26,283,850,410
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
Movement during the month
1.Share Option
Scheme
Exercise price:
HK$0.93
(11/ 05/2006 )
Ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
23,256,637
(Note 1)
2. N/A
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
4. N/A
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
2. N/A
3. N/A
4. N/A
Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
