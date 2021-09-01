United Energy : Monthly Return
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
August 2021
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
United Energy Group Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
Date Submitted:
01
September 2021
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00467
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
60,000,000,000
HKD
0.01
HKD
600,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
HKD
Balance at close of the month
60,000,000,000
HKD
0.01
HKD
600,000,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
HKD
600,000,000
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00467
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
26,289,928,786
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
26,289,928,786
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
00467
The total number of
Number of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
securities which may be
Particulars of share option
options outstanding at
Number of share options
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
issued upon exercise of
scheme
close of preceding
Movement during the month
outstanding at close of
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
all share options to be
month
the month
(A)
as at close of the month
granted under the
scheme at close of the
month
1).
Share Option Scheme
23,256,637
23,256,637
0
23,256,637
627,452,526
adopted on 11/05/2006
and refreshed on
03/12/2007
General Meeting approval
03 December 2007
date (if applicable)
2. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
00467
The total number of
Number of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
securities which may be
Particulars of share option
options outstanding at
Number of share options
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
issued upon exercise of
scheme
close of preceding
Movement during the month
outstanding at close of
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
all share options to be
month
the month
(A)
as at close of the month
granted under the
scheme at close of the
month
1).
Share Option Scheme
1,308,572,137
adopted on 27/05/2016
General Meeting approval
27 May 2016
date (if applicable)
Total A (Ordinary shares):
0
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:
HKD
0
FF301
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Not applicable
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
0
FF301
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
