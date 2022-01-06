Log in
    467   BMG9231L1081

UNITED ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(467)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/05
0.72 HKD   -1.37%
Summary 
Summary

United Energy : Monthly Return

01/06/2022 | 03:08am EST
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

December 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

United Energy Group Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

Date Submitted:

06

January 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00467

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

60,000,000,000

HKD

0.01

HKD

600,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

HKD

Balance at close of the month

60,000,000,000

HKD

0.01

HKD

600,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

HKD

600,000,000

Page 1 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00467

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

26,289,928,786

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

26,289,928,786

Page 2 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

00467

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

Number of share options

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

issued upon exercise of

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

Share Option Scheme

23,256,637

23,256,637

0

23,256,637

627,452,526

adopted on 11/05/2006

and refreshed on

03/12/2007

General Meeting approval

03 December 2007

date (if applicable)

2. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

00467

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

Number of share options

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

issued upon exercise of

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

Share Option Scheme

1,308,572,137

adopted on 27/05/2016

General Meeting approval

27 May 2016

date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

0

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:

HKD

0

Page 3 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

0

Page 4 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 5 of 7

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
