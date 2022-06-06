Log in
UNITED ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(467)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/06 01:30:57 am EDT
1.180 HKD   -0.84%
United Energy : POLL RESULTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 JUNE 2022

06/06/2022 | 01:02am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

聯合能源集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 467)

POLL RESULTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 6 JUNE 2022

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of United Energy Group Limited (the "Company") held on 6 June 2022 are as follows:

Number of Votes

Ordinary Resolutions

(approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited financial statements

22,441,058,131

6,417,000

and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

ended 31 December 2021.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

2.

To re-elect Mr. Zhang Hong Wei, a retiring executive

22,403,877,663

43,597,468

director, as executive director.

(99.81%)

(0.19%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3.

To re-elect Ms. Wang Ying, a retiring independent

22,447,475,131

0

non-executive director, as independent non-executive

(100%)

(0%)

director.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

4.

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the

22,447,475,131

0

remuneration of the directors.

(100%)

(0%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

5.

To re-appoint RSM Hong Kong as the Auditors of the

22,447,475,131

0

Company and authorize the board of directors to fix

(100%)

(0%)

their remuneration.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

* For identification purposes only

6A.

To grant unconditional mandate to the directors to issue

22,237,443,136

210,031,995

and allot shares.

(99.06%)

(0.94%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

6B.

To grant unconditional mandate to the directors to

22,447,475,131

0

repurchase shares.

(100%)

(0%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

6C.

To grant unconditional mandate to the directors to

22,238,301,337

209,173,794

exercise the powers to allot, issue and deal with shares

(99.07%)

(0.93%)

by the number of shares repurchased.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

Number of Votes

Special Resolution

(approximate %)

For

Against

7.

To approve the proposed amendments to the existing

22,412,800,061

34,675,070

bye-laws of the Company and the adoption of the

(99.85%)

(0.15%)

amended and restated bye-laws of the Company

The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

The above table provides a summary of the resolutions only. The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the AGM Notice. Shareholders may also refer to a circular of the Company dated 29 April 2022 (the "Circular") for details of the resolutions. None of the shareholders had stated in the Circular to vote against any of the Resolutions or to abstain from voting in the AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favor of the resolutions no. 1 to 6C, all these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM. As more than 75% of the votes were cast in favor of the resolution no. 7, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the number of issued share capital of the Company was 26,289,928,786 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There was no restriction on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, acted as scrutineers for the poll at the AGM.

Directors of the Company namely Mr. Zhang Hong Wei, Ms Zhang Meiying, Mr. Chau Siu Wai, Mr. San Fung and Wang Ying attended the AGM in person or by electronic means.

By Order of the Board

United Energy Group Limited

Zhang Hong Wei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 June 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Hong Wei(Chairman) and Ms Zhang Meiying and independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chau Siu Wai, Mr. San Fung and Wang Ying.

Disclaimer

United Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
