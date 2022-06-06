United Energy : POLL RESULTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 JUNE 2022

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

Company and authorize the board of directors to fix

To re-appoint RSM Hong Kong as the Auditors of the

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year

To receive and adopt the audited financial statements

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of United Energy Group Limited (the "Company") held on 6 June 2022 are as follows:

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

6A. To grant unconditional mandate to the directors to issue 22,237,443,136 210,031,995 and allot shares. (99.06%) (0.94%) The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 6B. To grant unconditional mandate to the directors to 22,447,475,131 0 repurchase shares. (100%) (0%) The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 6C. To grant unconditional mandate to the directors to 22,238,301,337 209,173,794 exercise the powers to allot, issue and deal with shares (99.07%) (0.93%) by the number of shares repurchased. The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. Number of Votes Special Resolution (approximate %) For Against 7. To approve the proposed amendments to the existing 22,412,800,061 34,675,070 bye-laws of the Company and the adoption of the (99.85%) (0.15%) amended and restated bye-laws of the Company The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

The above table provides a summary of the resolutions only. The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the AGM Notice. Shareholders may also refer to a circular of the Company dated 29 April 2022 (the "Circular") for details of the resolutions. None of the shareholders had stated in the Circular to vote against any of the Resolutions or to abstain from voting in the AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favor of the resolutions no. 1 to 6C, all these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM. As more than 75% of the votes were cast in favor of the resolution no. 7, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the number of issued share capital of the Company was 26,289,928,786 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There was no restriction on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, acted as scrutineers for the poll at the AGM.

Directors of the Company namely Mr. Zhang Hong Wei, Ms Zhang Meiying, Mr. Chau Siu Wai, Mr. San Fung and Wang Ying attended the AGM in person or by electronic means.