Recently, the FH-A1 appraisal well deployed by UEG's Block-9 project in Iraq has achieved success, discovering a new oil and gas structure in the southwest of the main structure. This is a significant new discovery in the exploration and development of Block-9 this year.





The FH-A1 well began drilling in October 2023, officially kicking off a new chapter in oil and gas development in the southern part of Block-9. It achieved the goal of evaluating and drilling the appraisal well in the same year, and its drilling success is of great significance to the development of the entire Block-9. Currently, the well has achieved high and stable oil and gas production in the Zubair layer, with daily test production exceeding 3,000 barrels. This new discovery provides support and assurance for the stable production of Block-9.

FH-40 well flare site





The FH-A1 well area is over 15km away from existing wells, with significant stratigraphic uncertainties. The technical team prepared safety plans for potential drilling risks such as lost circulation, collapse, and kicks, but still encountered severe lost circulation during the actual drilling process, with cumulative losses exceeding 3,600 cubic meters. More than 30 plugging measures were taken and successfully stopped the leakage. Ultimately, the FH-A1 well successfully completed core drilling and logging work, with good cementing quality in each lost circulation interval.





It is reported that the main oil layer newly discovered in FH-A1 is the Cretaceous Zubair sandstone, which is one of the important oil-bearing series in the southern part of Iraq. Based on the drilling and testing results of the FH-A1 well, it is planned to continue to conduct regional geological reservoir studies in 2024, conducting overall research and planning for the follow-up development of the southwest.





The success of the FH-A1 well demonstrates the project company's professional capabilities in the field of exploration and development, reflecting the team's excellent execution under complex geological conditions. While the exploration and development work in Block-9 progresses smoothly, the group will continue to increase its efforts in oil and gas exploration and development in Iraq, consolidating and strengthening UEG's position in the Iraqi energy market.