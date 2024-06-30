Certain A Shares of United Faith Auto-Engineering Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

Certain A Shares of United Faith Auto-Engineering Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 741 days starting from 20-JUN-2022 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

Actual controllers Li Gang; Jiang Hong; Yu Xiping, had committed Within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Holding shareholders: United Faith Group Other enterprises controlled by actual controllers: Gongqing Guobang Investment Management Enterprise (Limited Partnership); Gongqing Xinbang Investment Management Enterprise (Limited Partnership); Zhuhai Hengqin Xinbang Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) had committed Within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.



Relatives of actual controllers Yu Jing; Li Feng, had committed Within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Other shareholders: Zhuji Hongxin Chensheng Venture Capital Center (Limited Partnership); Jiaxing Hongbang Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) had committed Within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Other member of board of directors with shareholding other than the actual controllers: Long Yasheng had committed Within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.



Members of supervisory board with shareholding: Dong Bo; Yuan Daxin; Luo Shengjun had committed Within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.