United Fidelity Insurance Company (P.S.C.) Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 02:04 am Share

United Fidelity Insurance Company (P.S.C.) reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was AED 5.14 million compared to net income of AED 0.41866 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AED 0.032 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of AED 0.003 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AED 0.032 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of AED 0.003 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was AED 11.13 million compared to net income of AED 3.57 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AED 0.07 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of AED 0.026 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AED 0.07 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of AED 0.026 a year ago.